Vivo S6 with 5G support to launch in March end

Vivo launched Vivo S5 smartphone in China in November last year. Now the company is working on its successor – Vivo S6. As per a report, the upcoming smartphone will be launched by the end of March.



As per the post on the Chinese micro-blogging website, Weibo, Vivo S6 will launch in late March. It will be a 5G-enabled handset. The post also reveals that other 5G smartphones launching in March will be Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and Redmi K30 Pro.



However, Vivo has not officially announced the launch of Vivo S6. The specifications of the phone are also not known at the moment. It is expected to feature an upgraded processor than its predecessor since it is rumoured to support 5G.



To recall, Vivo S5 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader. It is powered with a 2.3GHz Snapdragon 712 Octa-core processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.



Vivo S5 runs Android 9 Pie operating system and it is fueled by a 4,010mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. It has a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel lens with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.48 aperture and 2-megapixel for macro with f/2.4 aperture. For the font, it will house a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.