  • 13:59 Mar 24, 2020

Advertisement

Vivo S6 5G key specifications revealed ahead of March 31 launch

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 24, 2020 1:32 pm

Latest News

Just ahead of the official launch, the smartphone has been found listed on TENAA revealing some key specifications.

Vivo is all set to launch its next-generation of the flagship smartphone, the Vivo S6 5G, in China on March 31. Now, just ahead of the official launch, the smartphone has been found listed on TENAA revealing some key specifications. 

 

The TENAA listing reveals that the smartphone will come model numbers V1962A and V1962BA. The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup at the back panel with a circular camera setup. The front panel is loaded with a waterdrop notch, while the right side comes with a volume controls and power on/off button. 

 

Coming to the specs, the Vivo S6 5G features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz, which could be Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. The phone is backed by a 6GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM options. On the storage front, the Vivo S6 5G will come with 129GB and 256GB of internal storage. 

 

On the camera front, the phone will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The phone will come with 4390mAh battery with fast charging solution. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-FI, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The phone measures 161.16 x 74.66 x 8.68 mm and weighs 181 grams.

 

Vivo S6 5G teased officially, confirmed to launch soon

Vivo S6 5G confirmed to launch on March 31

Latest News from Vivo

Tags: Vivo Vivo S6 5G

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale postponed due Coronavirus pandemic

Moto G8 Power Lite renders, key specifications revealed online

Redmi Note 9s with quad-camera setup, Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 1C and more announced

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies