Vivo S10e announced with 90Hz display, Dimensity 900 SoC

Vivo has today announced its new Vivo S10e smartphone under its S10 series in China. The phone comes with Dimensity 900, a 32MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 4000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support and Android 11.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Vivo S10e price

The Vivo phone is announced in two variants in China. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB models are priced at CNY 2,399 (approx. Rs 28,100) and CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs 30,400) respectively. It comes in White Gradient, Haze Blue, and Glaze Black colours.

The phone will go on sale in China on October 20. There is no information on international availability as of yet.

Specs

The phone features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 90Hz refresh rate. It includes a in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

The Vivo S10e packs an octa-core Dimensity 900 processor. The smartphone comes with 8GB LPDDR4x of RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 of internal storage. But it neither has a MicroSD card slot nor a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 out of the box with OriginOS OS on top. There’s also a 4,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and NFC on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port as well. The phone is 7.59 mm thick and 175 grams in weight.