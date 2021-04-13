VingaJoy Jazz BUDS 2.0 launched

VingaJoy has launched its newest set of TWS earbuds called Jazz BUDS 2.0 that come with 10-hour battery life

Gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand VingaJoy has introduced its latest offering in the TWS earbuds category with the launch of VingaJoy BT-210 JAZZ BUDS 2.0 TWS Earbuds. Priced at Rs 1,999, the newly launched TWS earbuds offers features such as TruBass Technology and a 360-degree surround sound support complimented with soft silicone earbuds.

VingaJoy BT-210 JAZZ offers hand-free talk while doing sports or driving. It comes along with the digital battery display and has an Independent CPU which helps in delivering clear sound and deep bass. The VingaJoy True Wireless Earbuds provide a playtime up to 15 hours in a single charge.

It offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and has physical buttons on each earbud. Available with a 6 months warranty, VingaJoy BT-210 JAZZ BUDS 2.0 Wireless Earbuds is available in classic white colour at your nearest Retail Stores.

Commenting on the launch, Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “The VingaJoy JAZZ BUDS TWS Earbuds are designed keeping the present working conditions where the customer seeks uninterrupted audio delivery along with premium styling, all at a very affordable price range".

"These TWS earbuds are ergonomically designed for an all-day comfort using ultra-soft sweat-resistant silicone tips that can also be used outdoors when commuting or even during workoutsc", he added.