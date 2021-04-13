Advertisement

VingaJoy Jazz BUDS 2.0 launched

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 13, 2021 1:30 pm

Latest News

VingaJoy has launched its newest set of TWS earbuds called Jazz BUDS 2.0 that come with 10-hour battery life
Advertisement

Gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand VingaJoy has introduced its latest offering in the TWS earbuds category with the launch of VingaJoy BT-210 JAZZ BUDS 2.0 TWS Earbuds. Priced at Rs 1,999, the newly launched TWS earbuds offers features such as TruBass Technology and a 360-degree surround sound support complimented with soft silicone earbuds. 

 

VingaJoy BT-210 JAZZ offers hand-free talk while doing sports or driving. It comes along with the digital battery display and has an Independent CPU which helps in delivering clear sound and deep bass. The VingaJoy True Wireless Earbuds provide a playtime up to 15 hours in a single charge.

 

VingaJoy earbuds

Advertisement

 

It offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and has physical buttons on each earbud. Available with a 6 months warranty, VingaJoy BT-210 JAZZ BUDS 2.0 Wireless Earbuds is available in classic white colour at your nearest Retail Stores.

 

Commenting on the launch, Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “The VingaJoy JAZZ BUDS TWS Earbuds are designed keeping the present working conditions where the customer seeks uninterrupted audio delivery along with premium styling, all at a very affordable price range".

 

"These TWS earbuds are ergonomically designed for an all-day comfort using ultra-soft sweat-resistant silicone tips that can also be used outdoors when commuting or even during workoutsc", he added.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G latest update aims to fix touchscreen issues, brings April Security patch

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 in works, could equip Dimensity 1200, Snapdragon 870 SoC

Here's a list of LG smartphones that will receive future software updates till Android 13

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Indian pricing and availability tipped

Beware of WhatsApp's new security flaw, as you can't do anything if attacked!

Possible Realme 8i spotted

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Timex FIT smartwatch launched in India

Amazfit Bip U Pro launched in India for Rs 4,999

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies