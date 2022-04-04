Vijay Sales Offers: Upto 60% off on electronics at its stores and e-commerce website

Vijay Sales has announced a host of offers and deals at its offline stores & its website. The company is offering Deep discounts, range of cashbacks and exchange deals on various products.
The discounts are applicable on electronic appliances & gadgets from Air Conditioners to Smart Watches to Home Entertainment systems. Consumers can also avail offers online & get the products delivered to their doorstep.
Vijay Sales Offers
Customers can choose from a variety of options available in Bluetooth Neckbands, Truly Wireless Stereos, Mobile Phones, and Laptops as well as the latest range of Apple products. HDFC Bank card holders can rejoice with cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on EMI & Non- EMI transactions on select Apple products.
In addition, Vijay Sales is offering up to 60% Off on the Home Entertainment options. This includes Televisions, Sound Bars, Home Theatre Systems. Consumers can also buy Mixers, Coffee Makers, Microwaves, OTG & Air Fryers at up to 55% off from Vijay Sales.
There is also MyVS loyalty program with Vijay Sales. This program rewards buyers with 0.75% loyalty points on their shopping at their stores and ecommerce website. In addition, every point earned is worth a rupee at the time of redemption.
Additionally, customers will get instant discounts and attractive cashback offers:
- HDFC Bank customers get 7.5% instant discount (up to Rs 3000) on Debit & Credit Card EMI transactions & 5% instant discount (upto 1500) on Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions (minimum transaction amount Rs. 15,000)
- Upto Rs. 5000 cashback available through Bajaj Finserv, IDFC, Kotak, HDFC & HDB Paper Finance options at stores of Vijay Sales. Standard Chartered Bank customers can avail 7.5% instant discount of up to Rs. 3000 on Credit Card EMI transactions (minimum transaction amount Rs. 15000)
- HSBC Bank customers get 7.5% instant discount of up to Rs. 7500 on Credit Card EMI transactions (minimum transaction amount Rs. 20000).
- Discount & cashbacks up to 10% & maximum up to Rs. 4000 available from IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, OneCard, Federal Bank & RBL Bank on Credit & Debit Card EMI as well as Non-EMI Transactions
- Additional benefit of 0.75% loyalty points with every reward point worth a rupee on shopping with Vijay Sales