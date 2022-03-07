Vijay Sales announces deals on Apple iPhone 13, MacBooks, iPads and more

Vijay Sales has announced various deals on Apple products for the occasion of Women’s Day. Consumers looking out for gifting options can avail of the best deals on all Apple products across its 110+ retail outlets as well as Vijay sales website.

Vijay Sales Deals on Apple Products

In addition, Vijay Sales will be offering special pricing on the Series 7 watch, Airpods 3rd Gen, Airpods Pro with Magsafe charging, iPads, Watches &Home Pod Mini.

Apple Accessories like Adapters, cables, iPhone cases, Airtags, Airtag loops and keyboards are available as well as discounted prices

Consumers can also access unbelievable offers on all the devices with effective price after cash back. In the mobiles category, iPhone 13 starts from Rs. 65,900; iPhone 13 Pro starts from 1,10,100. The iPhone 13 Pro Max starts from 1,19,700. The iPhone 11 starts from Rs.43,900 and iPhone 12 starts from Rs. 53,300. Additionally, consumers going in for exchange can avail additional exchange bonus of Rs. 5000, if their old phones carry a minimum exchange value of Rs. 3,000

In the laptop category, the MacBook Air with M1 chip starts at Rs. 77,700; MacBook Pro with M1 Chip starts at Rs. 1,06,100; and the MacBook Pro with Latest M1 Pro Chip starts at Rs. 1,75,200. Additionally, consumers going in for exchange can avail additional exchange bonus of Rs. 5000, if their old laptops carry a minimum exchange value of Rs. 3,000

In the iPad category, effective price for iPad Air 4th Gen starts at Rs. 50,900 & iPad Pro 11” 3rd Gen starts at Rs. 68,300

In the wearables, the Apple Watch Series 7 starts at an effective price of Rs. 36,900; Apple Watch SE starts at an effective price of Rs. 26,500

In the audio category, effective pricing for AirPods2nd Gen will be Rs. 10,890; AirPods 3rd Gen will be Rs. 15,899, AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging will be Rs. 18,990at an effective price of just Rs. 57,900 post cashback, exchange & exchange bonus.