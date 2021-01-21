Advertisement

Vi Weekend Data Rollover extended till April 17 2021

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 21, 2021 11:18 am

Latest News

Customers will get another three months to enjoy the benefits of weekend data rollover.
Vodafone Idea or Vi has extended its Weekend Data Rollover benefits till April 17, 2021. The company started the data rollover system back in October last year for its prepaid customers will allow them to carry forward their daily unused data to the weekend.

 

As per terms and conditions on Vi’s website  “This is a Promotional offer which is applicable from 19th Oct 2020 to 17th April 2021.”  Now after this extension, customers will get another three months to enjoy the benefits of weekend data rollover.

This facility will be very useful to the Vi customers who are not able to use their daily data resulting in some data being wasted as it resets the next day. Now they will be able to make use of their unused data over the weekend.

The weekend rollover data plan will be applicable on plans priced at Rs 249, Rs 297, Rs 299, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 299, Rs 449, Rs 699 and Rs 595, Rs 795, Rs 819, Rs 1197, Rs 2399 and Rs 2595. All these plans are listed on the website with weekend rollover along with an additional offer such as double data, 5GB extra data, or one year subscription to Zee5.

For example, if a user has a plan with 2GB daily data. On Monday, if the user only uses 1GB out of the total 2GB, then on Tuesday he will have 1GB data extra on top of daily quota. Which means the user will have a total of 3GB data for Tuesday.

