Vi eSIM now available in Tamil Nadu

Vi has announced the availability of eSIM for its postpaid customers in Kerala. They can now avail eSIM on their primary devices. Below is the list of compatible devices of Apple, Samsung, Google phones supporting Vi eSIM service.

Apple: Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Google Pixel 3A onwards

Motorola Razr

Vi eSIM service is now available in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, UP East, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa. In addition, Vi postpaid customers using eSIM enabled handsets will no longer be required to put in a physical SIM card to access the network.

eSIM comes in the form of an integrated SIM chip that will be compliant with all the supported mobile network operators. The consumer will be able to carry out normal calling, SMS, data access and more. And for that, they even do not have to change physical SIM cards manually.

How to get Vi eSIM service on your phone

Existing Customer

Send SMS to 199 by typing “eSIM email id” (If no email id is registered with your mobile number, send SMS “email id” to 199. Post registration you can reinitiate the eSIM process). If your email is valid, you will receive an SMS from 199. You need to reply back with ESIMY to confirm the eSIM request. Post your confirmation SMS, you will receive another SMS from 199 asking you to provide consent over a call. After providing your consent on the call, an email with a QR code will be sent to the registered email id. Scan the QR Code and follow the prompts to activate eSIM :

New Customer

Visit the nearest Vi store with proof of identity and photograph to get a new Vi eSIM connection. It is preferred if you carry the handset along so that the QR code generated during the activation process can be scanned immediately.

Further, the QR code sent through email will only be useful for a single scan. The eSIM will be successfully activated within 2 hours post scanning the code.

S.Murali, Cluster Business Head- Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Vodafone Idea, said, “Vi is happy to introduce eSIM technology for our post paid customers in Tamil Nadu, which will enable them to enjoy the benefits of uconvenience and flexibility of having more than one sim even on single sim device. We believe that eSIM will provide enhanced experience to our customers as it will enable them to do a lot more with their device.”