Vaio Z laptop announced with 11th Gen Intel CPU, Carbon Fibre Build

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 22, 2021 1:21 pm

Vaio Z has a camera shutter and mic mute shortcuts for privacy, 180-degree open/close screen for easy collaboration and increased battery life to keep you connected for hours.
Japan-based Vaio Corporation has announced a new flagship notebook. The Vaio Z comes with carbon fiber build, a 4K display, and 11th Gen Intel processing hardware.

The Vaio Z is priced at $3,579 (roughly Rs 259,900) in the US for the base 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model and $4,179 (roughly Rs 303,400) for 32GB of RAM and 2TB storage variant.

The new Vaio Z is lighter and moreover, with all-around carbon fiber protection, the Vaio Z offers exceptional toughness. It features a 14-inch Ultra-HD 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) display with HDR support.

The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel’s Iris Xe Graphics. It comes with up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage.

VAIO User’s Sensing engineering combines human sensing technology and biometrics. The Vaio Z uses face authentication to log you in when you are seated before it, and it keeps you logged as long as you are seated in front of it so now the user doesn’t need to remember his/her password or worry about someone using it as it locks automatically to secure your privacy.
 
The new VAIO laptop comes with crystal clear sound with Dolby Audio speakers. It has a camera shutter and mic mute shortcuts for privacy, 180-degree open/close screen for easy collaboration and increased battery life to keep you connected for hours.

The laptop runs on Windows 10 Pro. For connectivity, it has two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Kaoru Hayashi, Director, Vice President and Head of PC Business at VAIO Corporation proudly states, “It is with great pleasure that we introduce Vaio Z to the world. With over a decade of relentless carbon fiber research, VAIO has succeeded in creating and mass producing the world's first 3D molded full carbon chassis for laptop PCs.

