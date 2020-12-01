VAIO set to make a comeback in India this January

VAIO is set to make a comeback in India, starting this January. The first model will be AMD based.

Vaio, one of the leading laptop brands back in its time is all set to make its comeback in the Indian market with Hong Kong based brand, Nexstgo.

With this launch, VAIO aims to recapture its substantial market share and popularity among the Indian audiences yet again with Nexstgo. The license agreement between Hong Kong-based Nexstgo Company Limited and Japan-based VAIO Corporation includes manufacturing, sales and marketing as well as servicing of VAIO laptops under the VAIO trademark in Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Middle East markets and now in India.

Speaking on the comeback, Mr. Alex Chung, CEO, Nexstgo Company Limited, said, “We at Nexstgo are thrilled to reintroduce VAIO to Indian audiences, with a wide range of finest-quality laptops in coming 3 months".

"The brand has previously witnessed unrivalled demand from the Indian market, and we believe that the country’s burgeoning tech-enthusiasts and young business professionals will be elated to experience VAIO’s premium solutions once again", he further added.

Ms. Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director (South Asia), RSD, Nexstgo Company Limited, said, “In coming January, the brand will officially unveil her first AMD model together with another model specially designed for modern office, and start selling from one of the leading e-commerce portal - Flipkart, then to further extend to other major retail channels; please stay tuned with us"!

This means that the upcoming Vaio laptops will be exclusively available on Flipkart at the time of launch, followed by various other retailers.