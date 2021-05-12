Advertisement

Vaio SE14 and Vaio SX14 laptops launched in India starting from Rs 88,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 12, 2021 2:00 pm

The new Vaio SX14 laptop comes with features that include Intel Core I7 Processor, 14-inch screen and 4K Ultra HD Display and crystal-clear sound with the Dolby Audio speakers.
Vaio, the Japan-based laptop brand has launched its new updated series of laptops with Vaio SE14 and Vaio SX14. The new laptops will be available on Amazon. The new Vaio SE14 starts at Rs 88,990. The new Vaio SX14 price is starting at Rs 1,72,990.

 

The new Vaio SE14 comes up with intel 11th Gen processor. The brand-new model focuses on new SuperFin technology, new core and graphics and new platform integration. It also comes with additional advantages such as airflow enhancement and better power-saving features. The laptop comes with TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0, BIOS Security, Chassis Lock Slot, Multiple I/O ports and multi-screen output.

The new SE14 features Metal+plastic chassis and upto 12 hours of battery life for outside work and conference optimization. Vaio SE14 features Intel Tiger Lake CPU with Iris Xe Integrated GPUs, Thunderbolt 4 with light gaming support, single/Multiple Conference Mode and 1080P IR Front Web Camera.

 

The new Vaio SX14 is faster, lighter and its durable design makes mobility less cumbersome. The new model comes with fingerprint and face recognition with an instant login facility. Its exceptional security helps to prevent malicious intent and data theft.

 

The new Vaio SX14 laptop comes with features that include Intel Core I7 Processor, 14-inch screen and 4K Ultra HD Display and crystal-clear sound with the Dolby Audio speakers. A USB Type-CTM port, 3 USB ports, an HDMI port, a VGA connector and a LAN connection makes it a user-friendly device that provides multiple connectivity options for users.

 

It’s increased battery life helps customers to stay connected for hours. It reduces the high frequency of typing noise as it has a fine-tuned keycap tooling and also comes up with a storage capacity up to 1TB.


Speaking on the launch, Alex Chung, CEO, Nexstgo Company Limited, said, “Vaio in collaboration with Nexstgo intends to reach out to the people of India once again, and with this latest launch of Vaio SE14 and Vaio SX14 we are taking our first step in catering to the customers of the country. The New Vaio SX14 and Vaio SE14 is all about innovation, technological advancements and the product which offers the experience to customers. Providing them with highly-advanced, future-forward technology- we aim to deliver their tech-savvy dreams in a gadget, and these new models will help us do just that. This launch will also help in making India globally competitive by embracing new-age technology.”

 

