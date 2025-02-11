Urban Stella, Urban Onyx Smartwatches Launched in India

Urban Stella and Urban Onyx smartwatches have been launched, both designed exclusively for women. The Urban Stella comes with sapphire-coated diamond-cut bezels, premium gold metallic strap, and a modern design. On the other hand, Onyx boasts of a gold and black scheme with premium gold metallic body and complimentary black metal strap.

Urban Stella, Urban Onyx: Price, Availability

The URBAN Stella and Onyx smartwatches are available at a limited period introductory launch price starting from Rs 3,499. Available across all leading retail outlets and brand website gourban.in, both the smart watches come with a 1-year warranty and exclusive launch offers.

Urban Stella, Urban Onyx: Features

The diamond-cut bezel, faux diamond-studded design, and rotating crown of the Urban Stella create a jewellery-like appeal. It gets a 1.2” Super AMOLED Display with high contrast Always-on mode. It gets a built-in hydration alert, sleep monitoring, stress and Female Health Tracking.

Key Features of URBAN Stella:

1.2” Super AMOLED Display with 1000 nits brightness

Diamond-cut bezel & premium golden metal strap

Multi-functional rotating crown

Female Health Tracking & Breathe Mode for holistic wellness

Sleep monitoring & hydration alerts

One-tap voice assistant for convenience

BT Calling with superior mic clarity

Customizable 100+ Watch Faces

Colours Available: Gold With Diamond Cut Bezel

As for the URBAN Onyx, it sports a gold metallic body and complimentary black metal strap. It features a stunning 1.32” Super AMOLED Display with 1000 nits peak brightness, and boasts multiple sports modes, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and a female health tracker.

Key Features of URBAN Onyx:

1.32” Super AMOLED Display with Always-on feature, 1000 Nits peak brightness

AI Voice Assistant for seamless connectivity

Advanced health Sensors for HR, BP, SpO2 & Sleep Monitoring

Multiple sports modes to track every activity

BT Calling with premium speaker & mic

Weather alerts, alarms & notifications

Colours available: Metallic Black, Rose Gold & Black, Rose Gold & Black With Gold Clip