Urban Stella, Urban Onyx Smartwatches Launched in India

Urban Stella and Urban Onyx smartwatches have been launched, both designed exclusively for women. The Urban Stella comes with sapphire-coated diamond-cut bezels, premium gold metallic strap, and a modern design. On the other hand, Onyx boasts of a gold and black scheme with premium gold metallic body and complimentary black metal strap.
Urban Stella, Urban Onyx: Price, Availability
The URBAN Stella and Onyx smartwatches are available at a limited period introductory launch price starting from Rs 3,499. Available across all leading retail outlets and brand website gourban.in, both the smart watches come with a 1-year warranty and exclusive launch offers.
Urban Stella, Urban Onyx: Features
The diamond-cut bezel, faux diamond-studded design, and rotating crown of the Urban Stella create a jewellery-like appeal. It gets a 1.2” Super AMOLED Display with high contrast Always-on mode. It gets a built-in hydration alert, sleep monitoring, stress and Female Health Tracking.
Key Features of URBAN Stella:
- 1.2” Super AMOLED Display with 1000 nits brightness
- Diamond-cut bezel & premium golden metal strap
- Multi-functional rotating crown
- Female Health Tracking & Breathe Mode for holistic wellness
- Sleep monitoring & hydration alerts
- One-tap voice assistant for convenience
- BT Calling with superior mic clarity
- Customizable 100+ Watch Faces
Colours Available: Gold With Diamond Cut Bezel
As for the URBAN Onyx, it sports a gold metallic body and complimentary black metal strap. It features a stunning 1.32” Super AMOLED Display with 1000 nits peak brightness, and boasts multiple sports modes, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and a female health tracker.
Key Features of URBAN Onyx:
- 1.32” Super AMOLED Display with Always-on feature, 1000 Nits peak brightness
- AI Voice Assistant for seamless connectivity
- Advanced health Sensors for HR, BP, SpO2 & Sleep Monitoring
- Multiple sports modes to track every activity
- BT Calling with premium speaker & mic
- Weather alerts, alarms & notifications
Colours available: Metallic Black, Rose Gold & Black, Rose Gold & Black With Gold Clip