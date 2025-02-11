HomeNewsUrban Stella, Urban Onyx Smartwatches Launched in India

Urban Stella, Urban Onyx Smartwatches Launched in India

Urban Stella and Urban Onyx smartwatches have been launched in India.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Urban Onyx

Urban Stella and Urban Onyx smartwatches have been launched, both designed exclusively for women. The Urban Stella comes with sapphire-coated diamond-cut bezels, premium gold metallic strap, and a modern design. On the other hand, Onyx boasts of a gold and black scheme with premium gold metallic body and complimentary black metal strap.

Urban Stella, Urban Onyx: Price, Availability

The URBAN Stella and Onyx smartwatches are available at a limited period introductory launch price starting from Rs 3,499. Available across all leading retail outlets and brand website gourban.in, both the smart watches come with a 1-year warranty and exclusive launch offers.

Urban Stella, Urban Onyx: Features

The diamond-cut bezel, faux diamond-studded design, and rotating crown of the Urban Stella create a jewellery-like appeal. It gets a 1.2” Super with high contrast Always-on mode. It gets a built-in hydration alert, sleep monitoring, stress and Female Health Tracking.

Key Features of URBAN Stella:

  • 1.2” Display with 1000 nits brightness
  • Diamond-cut bezel & premium golden metal strap
  • Multi-functional rotating crown
  • Female Health Tracking & Breathe Mode for holistic wellness
  • Sleep monitoring & hydration alerts
  • One-tap voice assistant for convenience
  • BT Calling with superior mic clarity
  • Customizable 100+ Watch Faces 

Colours Available: Gold With Diamond Cut Bezel

As for the URBAN Onyx, it sports a gold metallic body and complimentary black metal strap. It features a stunning 1.32” Super AMOLED Display with 1000 nits peak brightness, and boasts multiple sports modes, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and a female health tracker.

Key Features of URBAN Onyx:

  • 1.32” Super AMOLED Display with Always-on feature, 1000 Nits peak brightness
  • AI Voice Assistant for seamless connectivity
  • Advanced health for HR, BP, SpO2 & Sleep Monitoring
  • Multiple sports modes to track every activity
  • BT Calling with premium speaker & mic
  • Weather alerts, alarms & notifications

Colours available: Metallic Black, Rose Gold & Black, Rose Gold & Black With Gold Clip

