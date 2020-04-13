  • 12:09 Apr 13, 2020

Upcoming OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z design teased

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 13, 2020 11:25 am

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will have Warp Charge support to offer up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Along with the launch of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on April 14, OnePlus will also launch the Bullets Wireless Z earphones. Now ahead of the launch, the design of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z has been teased.

 

OnePlus India Twitter handle showcases the new earbuds along with silicone ear-tips. Further, they feature a glossy finish as the teaser shows a blue-ish finish on the earphones.

The tweet reads, “Got something up our zleeves”. The tweet carries an image of a wireless earphone, blue in colour with the caption, “is that the sound of something new?”

The new pair of earbuds will arrive as an upgrade to the Bullets Wireless 2 launched last year. They are said to have Warp Charge support to offer up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge while a 10-minute charge of the earphones will provide up to 10 hours of use. To recall, OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 can offer a total of 14 hours of audio playback on a single charge.

The Bullets Wireless Z is also said to be IP55 certified for protection which means it will be protected against dust and water splashes for 5-10 minutes. Also, the wireless earphones will feature Bluetooth latency of just 110ms and come in four colours - Blue, Green, Black and White.

Bullet Wireless Z is said to have a neckband design like its predecessors, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless and Bullets Wireless 2.

 

