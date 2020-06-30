Unlock Me is a new game to spread awareness about COVID-19

The game is available for download from Google Play Store.

A student from BML Munjal University has developed a new mobile game to spread awareness about the COVID-19. The game is known as Unlock Me and it is developed by a B. Tech student Shreyansh Anchlia along with the ideation from faculty members Dr Goldie Gabrani and Nishtha Phutela. The game is available for download from Google Play Store.

The game serves as both an educational and entertainment purpose. The background music has been composed by another B. Tech student of BML Munjal University, Gurramkonda Vishal Bharadwaj.

The game plays out as a simulation of real-life risks related to COVID-19, such as players getting infected by coming in the vicinity of coronavirus infected places and people. Players need to make the right choices and be wary of these risky practices as they move through the game, as these reduce their health. Through various events, players earns sanitizers, which acts like powerups.

Furthermore, after gaining enough experience a question is presented in order to test the player’s knowledge regarding the current scenario. These questions are solved in a different section of the game where samples of the virus are analyzed.

In the course of the game, the player also gets to learn about announcements by the Health Ministry, which also educates them as they progress through the game. After completing a specific number of levels and getting all the answers right, the player unlocks a ‘cure’ for the virus, thereby unlocking a new mode in which the player needs to deliver it to those in need. New levels will be added to the game in the coming months, along with an Arena Mode that will get unlocked after level 100.