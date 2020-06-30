Advertisement

Unlock Me is a new game to spread awareness about COVID-19

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 30, 2020 6:32 pm

Latest News

The game is available for download from Google Play Store.
Advertisement

 

A student from BML Munjal University has developed a new mobile game to spread awareness about the COVID-19. The game is known as Unlock Me and it is developed by a B. Tech student Shreyansh Anchlia along with the ideation from faculty members Dr Goldie Gabrani and Nishtha Phutela. The game is available for download from Google Play Store.

 

The game serves as both an educational and entertainment purpose. The background music has been composed by another B. Tech student of BML Munjal University, Gurramkonda Vishal Bharadwaj. 

 

Advertisement

The game plays out as a simulation of real-life risks related to COVID-19, such as players getting infected by coming in the vicinity of coronavirus infected places and people. Players need to make the right choices and be wary of these risky practices as they move through the game, as these reduce their health. Through various events, players earns sanitizers, which acts like powerups. 

 

Furthermore, after gaining enough experience a question is presented in order to test the player’s knowledge regarding the current scenario. These questions are solved in a different section of the game where samples of the virus are analyzed.

 

In the course of the game, the player also gets to learn about announcements by the Health Ministry, which also educates them as they progress through the game. After completing a specific number of levels and getting all the answers right, the player unlocks a ‘cure’ for the virus, thereby unlocking a new mode in which the player needs to deliver it to those in need. New levels will be added to the game in the coming months, along with an Arena Mode that will get unlocked after level 100.

 

Realme C11, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C, Samsung The Serif, MediaTek Helio G35, Jio and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

Top 3 alternatives to SHAREit

Redmi 8 receives Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

Facebook launches Avatars in India

Redmi K20 gets MIUI 12 update in India

Eureka Forbes launches Aquaguard Marvel water purifier for Rs 15,392

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Unlock Me Unlock Me game COVID-19 Coronavirus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

PUBG Mobile new Livik Map to launch soon, will support 40 players

Apex Legends battle royale game is coming to mobile soon

My Talking Tom Friends goes live: Here’s everything you need to know

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more

Jio doesn't use Chinese Equipment, Mediatek G35 and G25, Amazon Pantry, Unlock Me game, Realme C11 and more
TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India
Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more

Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more
Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more
Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA

Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA
40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies