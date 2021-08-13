UNISOC joins Google’s Android ready SE Alliance

UNISOC today announced that it has joined Google’s new Android Ready SE Alliance. It is a collaboration between Google and Secure Element (SE) vendors. It offers a growing list of open-source, validated, and ready-to-use SE Applets for new and emerging use cases such as digital keys, identity credentials, E-money solutions.

The alliance was created to make discrete tamper-resistant hardware-backed security the lowest common denominator for the Android ecosystem. This makes emerging applications on smart terminals more secure and convenient.

UNISOC has a range of complete security solutions from chip to software. Joining the Android Ready SE Alliance can give full play to the advantages of UNISOC’s integrated software and hardware security solutions. Furthermore, the digital security protection for smart terminals can also be improved.

UNISOC says that it considers digital security protection from the initial design of the chip. It integrates different security specifications and requirements according to different usage scenarios. Moreover, it supports international mainstream algorithms and secret keys for enhanced protection and is in line with the industry.

UNISOC is one of the four companies with 5G chips in the global open market. Further, it is one of the few companies in the world to have mastered 2G/3G/4G/5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, TV FM, satellite communications and other full-scene communication technology. Therefore, it has a large-scale chip integration capability.