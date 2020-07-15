Advertisement

UK follows the US, bans Huawei from its 5G networks

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 15, 2020 10:32 am

Latest News

The UK government on Tuesday took this step to remove all Huawei kit from the UK networks.
Advertisement

In another major blow to the Chinese player, the UK has decided to ban Huawei from its 5G networks. The UK government on Tuesday took this step to remove all Huawei kit from the UK networks. 

 

The decision was made after a review by the country’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) on the impact of US sanctions against Huawei. The UK government has decided that it will impose a total ban on the purchase of any new 5G kit from Huawei after December 31, 2020. The government has also decided to remove all the Chinese equipment on 5G networks across the UK by the end of 2027. 

 

“5G will be transformative for our country, but only if we have confidence in the security and resilience of the infrastructure it is built upon,” said Oliver Dowden, UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). “Following US sanctions against Huawei and updated technical advice from our cyber experts, the government has decided it necessary to ban Huawei from our 5G networks. No new kit is to be added from January 2021, and UK 5G networks will be Huawei free by the end of 2027. This decisive move provides the industry with the clarity and certainty it needs to get on with delivering 5G across the UK,” he said.

 

Advertisement

Huawei termed this decision as disappointing and bad news for anyone in the UK with a mobile phone.  “It threatens to move Britain into the digital slow lane, push up bills and deepen the digital divide. Instead of ‘levelling up’ the government is levelling down and we urge them to reconsider. We remain confident that the new US restrictions would not have affected the resilience or security of the products we supply to the UK,” said, Edward Brewster, spokesperson of Huawei UK. 

 

“Regrettably our future in the UK has become politicized, this is about US trade policy and not security. Over the past 20 years, Huawei has focused on building a better connected UK. As a responsible business, we will continue to support our customers as we have always done. We will conduct a detailed review of what today’s announcement means for our business here and will work with the UK government to explain how we can continue to contribute to a better connected Britain," he said.

 

Huawei wants a substitute for Google Mobile Services, not Android

China comes to Huawei rescue after US government new ruling

Huawei India and other overseas subsidiaries added to US Entity List

Latest News from Huawei

You might like this

Tags: Huawei

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Apple reportedly paid Samsung $950 million

How to check your CBSE results online?

Google for India: Google to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7
CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more
Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?
Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more

Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more
Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks
Poco and its Controversies

Poco and its Controversies

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies