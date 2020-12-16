U&i Rocky Wireless Earphone launched in India for Rs 2,999

U&i Rocky wireless earphone comes with a USB charging case with a battery indicator screen to display the power/battery levels.

U&i has strengthened its wireless earphone line-up with the launch of “Rocky” - Wireless Earphone in India today. U&i Rocky Wireless Earphone comes in White colour and is available at an introductory price of Rs 2999. It can be bought from all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms.

The company claims that the newly launched Rocky is India’s Smallest True Wireless Earphone having dimensions of Width 4.43 cm, height of 4.4 cm and weighs a mere 36.61 gram.

U&i Rocky wireless earphones are easy to operate and are powered with extra bass. The earphone eliminates the hassle of all the wires, by letting you connect your headset via Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and giving you a range of up to 33 feet (10 meters).

With a 25 mAh rechargeable battery and Charging Case Battery Capacity of 180mAh, Rocky earphone is claimed to offer 10 hours playback time and 2.5 hours music playtime. The earphone also allows you to easily switch over from music to calls, letting you receive, reject and redial, with the touch of a button, and comes with an in-line mic.

Speaking at the launch, Paresh Vij, Founder and Director, U&i quoted, “We at U&i believe in the mantra of bringing in lifestyle products with worldly features and styles at affordable pricing that are appealing to our fast-moving generation. With the launch of Rocky earphone, we aim to launch one of the finest portable products from the stable of U&i that will not only up the style quotient but will also offer an unmatched quality”.