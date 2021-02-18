U&i 'Robot' Power Bank with 10,000 mAh charging capacity launched

Robot is a 3rd generation power bank and is made using a alloy plastic shell which makes its dust and shockproof.

U&i has launched 'Robot' - 6 in 1 Power Bank with 10,000 mAh charging capacity. U&i Robot (Black colour) power bank is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,799 and can be bought from all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms.



Robot is a 3rd generation power bank and is made using a alloy plastic shell which makes its dust and shockproof. One can also charge/connect up to 6 devices of 5V simultaneously. The unique feature of Robot power bank is its 4 in-built charging cables with Type C, Micro, V8, and Lightning connectors.



It boasts of an inbuilt intelligent safety system that protects the device from overcharging, overheating and eminent short circuits. Robot power bank can be kept easily into your pocket as compared to other bulky power banks.



With a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh, it also comes equipped with an LED battery display indicator and Dual LED Lights that enable the power bank to be used as a torch when someone is in a dark place. With its multiple and fast charging capabilities, it can charge the devices at faster speeds.



Speaking on the launch, Paresh Vij, Founder, and Director, U&i commented “U&i has launched Robot, a value for money device for our users with an unmatched quality. Through this launch, we are expanding our power bank range and we’ll be looking forward to launching superior and innovative products in the coming days.”