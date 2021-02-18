Advertisement

U&i 'Robot' Power Bank with 10,000 mAh charging capacity launched

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 18, 2021 2:34 pm

Latest News

Robot is a 3rd generation power bank and is made using a alloy plastic shell which makes its dust and shockproof.
Advertisement

U&i has launched 'Robot' - 6 in 1 Power Bank with 10,000 mAh charging capacity. U&i Robot (Black colour) power bank is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,799 and can be bought from all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms.

Robot is a 3rd generation power bank and is made using a alloy plastic shell which makes its dust and shockproof. One can also charge/connect up to 6 devices of 5V simultaneously. The unique feature of Robot power bank is its 4 in-built charging cables with Type C, Micro, V8, and Lightning connectors.

It boasts of an inbuilt intelligent safety system that protects the device from overcharging, overheating and eminent short circuits. Robot power bank can be kept easily into your pocket as compared to other bulky power banks.

With a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh, it also comes equipped with an LED battery display indicator and Dual LED Lights that enable the power bank to be used as a torch when someone is in a dark place. With its multiple and fast charging capabilities, it can charge the devices at faster speeds.

Speaking on the launch, Paresh Vij, Founder, and Director, U&i commented “U&i has launched Robot, a value for money device for our users with an unmatched quality. Through this launch, we are expanding our power bank range and we’ll be looking forward to launching superior and innovative products in the coming days.”

U&i BAMBOO wireless portable speaker launched in India for Rs 2,199

U&i launches Topper and Flyer wireless neckbands starting Rs 2,999

U&i Rocky Wireless Earphone launched in India for Rs 2,999

U&i launches Killer wireless neckband for Rs 2,999

Latest News from U&i

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Lumiford launches its Wireless Headphone HD50, HD60 and HD70

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9800 Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar launched in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies