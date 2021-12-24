U&i Prime Shuffle 3 neckband launched

U&i has launched Prime Shuffle 3, a neckband which comes with features like easy power control, Super-fast charging, and much more. Let’s see the pricing, features and other details.

U&i Prime Shuffle 3 has an MRP of Rs 2,699. As a part of a special ongoing offers customers can purchase at a discounted price of Rs 499. The product is backed with 12-months warranty. Users can buy it from the company’s official website, Amazon and other leading online stores.

U&i Prime Shuffle 3 Features

The neckband comes with a battery capacity of 150mAh. Moreover, the company claims to offer a playing time of up to 15 hours and a talking time of up to 20 hours. If not in use at all, the standby time is up to 400 hours.

The product gets fully charged in 30 minutes with a Micro USB charging type. A 10-minute charge can give you a playtime of 5 hours, as per the company.

With a transmission range of 10m, this neckband comes with Bluetooth version 5.0 for easy connectivity without the hassle of tangled wires. The neckband can connect with two devices simultaneously. The U&i Prime Shuffle 3 has magnetic earbuds that help them keep in place when not in use.

Previously, U&i launched two new Bluetooth Neckbands – Canvas and Perfect Neckband Series. U&i Perfect and Canvas neckband series are available at an introductory price of Rs 2,499 and Rs 2,699, respectively. These neckbands come backed with a 12-months warranty and can be purchased from all leading retail stores.

The neckbands provide up to 30 hours of playtime with just 2 hours of charging, thanks to the 250 mAh battery. Owing to their shape and design, these are lightweight and sleek in design. Equipped with Multi-Functional and Volume/Track Control Buttons, these neckbands offer bass and stereo sound with passive noise cancellation. Moreover, with its in-built microphone, users can enjoy two-way interaction clearly.