U&i My Beats 2.0, My Life series smartwatches launched in India

U&i has launched two new smartwatches in India, including the My Beats 2.0 Series and My Life Series. While the My Beats 2.0 comes with Bluetooth calling support, the My Life series watch comes in built-in NFC for quicker pairing and instant controls. Read on to know more about the new U&i smartwatches.

U&i My Beats 2.0 series smartwatch: Price, Specs

Priced at Rs 3,699, buyers can purchase the device from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India, backed with a 6-month warranty. It is available in two colours including Black and White.

Compatible with Android and iOS, My Beats 2.0 features an HD speaker and microphone in-built allowing you to make and receive voice calls directly from your watch. The onboard dialer allows you to store your choice of contacts for instant communication. The watch has a large 3D display screen, encased within an alloy casing with soft and skin-friendly silicone straps for 24 x 7 use.

Additionally, the watch also hosts sports modes and various health sensors including a real-time heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, etc. The watch also has GPS feature, which helps you easily track your daily activities, i.e., kilometers traveled, calories burnt, etc.

U&i My Life series smartwatch: Price, Specs

This smartwatch has a price tag of Rs 2,499 and is available in classic black and fluorescent orange colours. Availability options for the watch remain the same as My Beats 2.0.

The watch gets a 1.8-inch display and is encased within a chrome alloy casing with infinity loop straps. There’s a microphone and a speaker onboard to help you with voice calls as well as quick information from your voice assistant. The watch also sports NFC (Near Field Communication) for quick pairing and instant controls. Lastly, the watch is also IP68 rated.