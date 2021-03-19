U&i launches “History Microphone” in India for Rs 599

U&i History is a multi-scene clip-in wired microphone and is made using superior quality plastic that is lightweight and durable making it enduring.

Advertisement

U&i today launched a new product in the Indian market. U&i History Multi Scene Clip-In Microphone is available at an introductory price of Rs 599 and can be bought from all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms in Black colour.

The newly launched "History" microphone is absolutely lightweight. It is a multi-scene clip-in wired microphone and is made using superior quality plastic that is lightweight and durable making it enduring.

Advertisement

The portable microphone is Omni-Directional making it an ideal choice for any outdoor video and audio recording or shooting. The microphone comes with a cable length of 1.2 meters (47 inches).

Features:



- Transducer: Electrets Condenser

- Polar Pattern: Omni- Directional

- Frequency Range: 35HZ-18KHz

- Signal/Noise: 74db SPL

- Sensitivity: -30db +/-3db/ 0db=1V/pa,1kHz

- Connector: 3.5mm TRRS Connection

- Cable Length: 1.2m (47")

- Weight: 17g (Microphone)

Speaking on the launch, Paresh Vij, Founder, and Director, U&i commented “U&i has launched History Microphone, a value proposition device for our users with an unmatched quality. Through this launch, we are offering lifestyle products with value for money. We are also looking forward to bringing some amazing and superior products in the coming days.”