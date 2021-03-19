Advertisement

U&i launches “History Microphone” in India for Rs 599

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 19, 2021 4:33 pm

Latest News

U&i History is a multi-scene clip-in wired microphone and is made using superior quality plastic that is lightweight and durable making it enduring.
Advertisement

U&i today launched a new product in the Indian market. U&i History Multi Scene Clip-In Microphone is available at an introductory price of Rs 599 and can be bought from all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms in Black colour.

 

The newly launched "History" microphone is absolutely lightweight. It is a multi-scene clip-in wired microphone and is made using superior quality plastic that is lightweight and durable making it enduring.

Advertisement

 

The portable microphone is Omni-Directional making it an ideal choice for any outdoor video and audio recording or shooting. The microphone comes with a cable length of 1.2 meters (47 inches).

 

Features:


- Transducer: Electrets Condenser

- Polar Pattern: Omni- Directional

- Frequency Range: 35HZ-18KHz

- Signal/Noise: 74db SPL

- Sensitivity: -30db +/-3db/ 0db=1V/pa,1kHz

- Connector: 3.5mm TRRS Connection

- Cable Length: 1.2m (47")

- Weight: 17g (Microphone)

 

Speaking on the launch, Paresh Vij, Founder, and Director, U&i commented “U&i has launched History Microphone, a value proposition device for our users with an unmatched quality. Through this launch, we are offering lifestyle products with value for money. We are also looking forward to bringing some amazing and superior products in the coming days.”

U&i Rocky Wireless Earphone launched in India for Rs 2,999

U&i launches Killer wireless neckband for Rs 2,999

U&i 'Robot' Power Bank with 10,000 mAh charging capacity launched

Latest News from U&i

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Ubon launches Solar Powered True Wireless Speaker for Rs 1,699

Logitech G333 wired gaming earphones launched

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies