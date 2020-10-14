U&i BAMBOO wireless portable speaker launched in India for Rs 2,199

The BAMBOO speaker is light-weight and can easily slip into your pocket making it extremely handy and quirky due to its mini cylindrical shape.

U&i has launched its true wireless portable speaker –‘BAMBOO’. Available in Golden, Black, Red, Silver, and Blue, U&i Bamboo Portable Wireless Speaker is available at Rs 2,199 and can be bought from all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms.



It is a compact speaker having a diameter of just 4.93 cm, height of 3.6 cm, radius of 2.46 cm and weighing a mere 75.5 gram. One can easily carry it in their palm while enjoying a walk in the park.



The speaker offers an output of 3 Watts and it boasts of unique features like True Wireless Connection (TWS) which allows you to connect to smartphones simultaneously via Bluetooth V5.0. Bamboo also has a Hands-Free calling facility which allows you to take and attend your calls. The latest Bluetooth 5.0 ensures uninterrupted connectivity with any phone and is easily compatible with iOS, Android & Windows devices.



The Wireless speaker comes with a battery capacity of 600 mAh promising an extended battery life, one can enjoy 4 hours of playtime and backup. With an inbuilt an in-built microphone the speaker comes in handy for calling and also houses a TF Card Slot and a USB charging port. It has a feature of gesture control that allows one to pause and change the songs by flipping and shaking the speaker.



Speaking on the launch, Paresh Vij, Founder and Director, U&i commented “With the launch of Bamboo Portable Wireless speaker, we aim to bring in one of the finest portable product from the house of U&i that will not only up the style quotient but will also provide an unmatched quality”.