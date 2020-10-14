Advertisement

U&i BAMBOO wireless portable speaker launched in India for Rs 2,199

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 14, 2020 1:47 pm

Latest News

The BAMBOO speaker is light-weight and can easily slip into your pocket making it extremely handy and quirky due to its mini cylindrical shape.
Advertisement

U&i has launched its true wireless portable speaker –‘BAMBOO’. Available in Golden, Black, Red, Silver, and Blue, U&i Bamboo Portable Wireless Speaker is available at Rs 2,199 and can be bought from all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms.

The BAMBOO speaker is light-weight and can easily slip into your pocket making it extremely handy and quirky due to its mini cylindrical shape.

It is a compact speaker having a diameter of just 4.93 cm, height of 3.6 cm, radius of 2.46 cm and weighing a mere 75.5 gram. One can easily carry it in their palm while enjoying a walk in the park.

The speaker offers an output of 3 Watts and it boasts of unique features like True Wireless Connection (TWS) which allows you to connect to smartphones simultaneously via Bluetooth V5.0. Bamboo also has a Hands-Free calling facility which allows you to take and attend your calls. The latest Bluetooth 5.0 ensures uninterrupted connectivity with any phone and is easily compatible with iOS, Android & Windows devices.

The Wireless speaker comes with a battery capacity of 600 mAh promising an extended battery life, one can enjoy 4 hours of playtime and backup. With an inbuilt an in-built microphone the speaker comes in handy for calling and also houses a TF Card Slot and a USB charging port. It has a feature of gesture control that allows one to pause and change the songs by flipping and shaking the speaker.

Speaking on the launch, Paresh Vij, Founder and Director, U&i commented “With the launch of Bamboo Portable Wireless speaker, we aim to bring in one of the finest portable product from the house of U&i that will not only up the style quotient but will also provide an unmatched quality”.

U&i Check 10,000mAh power bank launched in India

U&i Morning wireless earbuds launched in India

U&i 'Bigger' wireless neckband launched in India for Rs 3,499

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Meizu Buds launched with a special price of Rs 2,799

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro announced with active noise cancellation

Gaming, Video Experience and Download Speeds Keep Airtel on Top Among Mobile Operators

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 4a first impression

Google Pixel 4a first impression
Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis

Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis
Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus

Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus
Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv

Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv
Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?

Will Paytm Mini App store make a difference?
Smartwatch or SmartBand: Things to keep in Mind

Smartwatch or SmartBand: Things to keep in Mind

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies