Ubon Sound Aura Basstube Wireless Speaker launched in India

Gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand UBON announced the launch of its new SP-8005 Sound Aura Wireless Basstube Speaker. The speaker has a microphone as well. It is launched in India at Rs 2,999.

Sound Aura wireless speaker is equipped with features like USB Charging, built-in microphone and wide compatibility. It comes with multiple connectivity options USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card. Further, the speaker is compatible and is easily pairable with iPhone, Android devices, and laptops as well.

This product offers a battery life of 1200mAh that can play music for more than 6 hours on a single recharge. Moreover, the speaker comes with the Bluetooth feature v5.0. This Sound Aura wireless speaker is equipped with a 3.5MM Karaoke mic with 3mtr cable as well. It lets users stream their favourite playlist without any hassles.

The company offers a 6 months warranty. Furthermore, the SP-8005 Sound Aura Wireless Basstube Speaker is available at all major ecommerce platforms and off-line stores across all over India.

Another recent launch of a Bluetooth speaker is from Portronics. The Portronics Dash Speaker comes with a Wireless Karaoke Mic that has a built-in audio recording feature. It supports USB and 3.5mm Aux connectivity as well.The company claims that the new speaker provides up to 5-6 hours of playtime with 4400 mAh Lithium battery capacity and offers superior sound quality with heavy bass and 40W of sound output.

The speaker is enabled with the True Wireless Stereo feature, in which two Dash speakers can be connected simultaneously for enhanced sound output. It has a user-friendly digital display that adds charm to the product; you can easily view selected options on the screen.