Ubon launches Solar Powered True Wireless Speaker for Rs 1,699

UBON has today extended its wireless portfolio with all new SP – 115 X- Planet Solar Powered True Wireless Speaker (TWS). UBON SP – 115 X- Planet Solar Powered Wireless Speaker comes in Black, Sky Blue, Blue, and Red colours and priced at Rs 1,699. It can be bought from all the leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

The newly launched solar powered wireless speaker is equipped with killer features like USB Charging, LED Flashlight, portable speaker, FM Radio, Support TF card and Hand Strap. It comes with multiple connectivity options USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card. Also, when you get bored of your playlist you can easily switch to FM mode and tune into your favourite FM stations.

This new speaker comes with the latest built-in TWS feature via Wireless V5.0 and can be paired via Bluetooth to the soundtrack up to 10 meters operating range. This speaker offers a power backup with the support of an inbuilt 1200 mAh battery.

The speaker offers a continuous power backup of up to 9 hours and supports FM/Radio, TF Card, LED lights, USB Port. It weighs 300 grams and comes with a splash proof and dustproof body.

Commenting on the new launch, Mandeep Arora, Managing Director, UBON said, “We at UBON always strive to develop and offer the best in design, durable, and sophisticated products to our customers at a very affordable price. We are confident that the product will strike the right chord with Indian users. Be it travel, office, or house parties, it is engineered impeccably to give the finest possible user experience designed for all-purpose. Our motive is to cater to every age group and every user.”