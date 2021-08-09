UBON launches POWERMAXX Power Bank with 10000mAh capacity for Rs 2,699

UBON, India’s Gadget Accessory & Consumer Electronics brand has launched UBON PB X-31 POWERMAXX power bank in India. The power bank is priced at Rs 2,699. It has a 10,000mAh lithium polymer battery and short circuit protection.

UBON PB X-31 POWERMAXX power bank comes in Black and White colours priced at Rs 2,699. It can be bought from all the leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

UBON POWERMAXX Features

UBON POWERMAXX comes with dual input charging ports (TypeC/V8) and dual USB ports that help in ultra-fast charging. The power bank output charging port with 2.1A comes with Over Voltage Protection. This gives the power bank the flexibility to work with a wide range of devices. This includes androids, tablets, cameras, headphones and type C-enabled devices too.

Another USP of this power bank is its compact body and light weight which makes it easy to carry. There is also an LED Digital Battery Indicator, which lets you know the charging level and functionality of the power bank. Apart from this, there is a carry bag inside the box. It comes with the power bank as a complimentary gift.

Commenting on this launch, Mandeep Arora, Managing Director, UBON said, “We are happy to launch our all-new PB X-31 POWERMAXX Power Bank. People have now started moving out of their homes after the lockdown and thus there is a need for products that offer them convenience. Additionally, as smartphone users are increasingly playing games, watching videos and surfing the internet even while travelling, sufficient power supply has become a demanding factor making power banks indispensable and handy storage devices.”

Last month, UBON launched SP-40 Bluetooth Speaker at Rs 2,499. It can be bought from all the leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms. The UBON SP-40 Bluetooth Speaker is equipped with features like USB Charging, dual torch with solar charging panel. Further, there is also control button, FM Radio, Support TF card and high-quality sound.

It comes with multiple connectivity options USB Port, Micro TF/SD Card Powered True Wireless Speaker (TWS). It can be paired via Bluetooth to the soundtrack for up to 10 meters of operating range. This speaker offers a power backup. It comes with an inbuilt 1200 mAh battery.