Uber partners with Flipkart to deliver everyday essentials in select cities amid COVID-19 lockdown

Uber has announced its partnership with Flipkart, to provide their customers enhanced access to essential supplies across Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.



Uber had recently partnered with bigbasket and Spencer’s Retail for last-mile delivery service to facilitate the delivery of essential supplies to consumers. Uber says that all these deals help in keeping citizens indoors so that it can collectively support the government in helping contain the spread of COVID-19.



Further, Uber said that it will not be charging any commission for this service and all the money earned through these deliveries will be given to the drivers.



Like the previous Big Basket deliveries, this time also the company will act in line with the guidelines set by the government. All drivers associated with this service are being provided masks, gloves, sanitisers, and specialized safety training to ensure the highest possible safety and hygiene standards.



As of now, Uber has tied up with Flipkart to deliver everyday essentials in Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai and hopefully the service will be extended in other cities as well.