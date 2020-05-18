Uber makes face masks compulsory of Driver and Rider from Today

ber is also encouraging the driver or passenger to cancel the trip if either one them is not wearing the mask.

Uber has announced a major policy change for all the countries where they are operating. Today onwards all the Ubers divers and Passengers have to wear face a mask before commencing a journey and have to confirm on a virtual checklist that they have taken certain steps to help stop the spread of the coronavirus

Sanchin Kansal, Senior Director dir of product Management, Uber said, " Security of our drivers and Riders is very important for us and that's why we have made wearing mask compulsory from today." He further added, "Before the drivers undertake a ride they have to self authenticate that they are wearing a mask via the Uber app by posting a selfie."

Uber is also encouraging the driver or passenger to cancel the trip if either one them is not wearing the mask. Ridesharing company said that drivers, riders or delivery people who repeatedly violate the policy risk losing access to the app.

To comply with social distancing guidelines, the company has also advised riders to no longer sit in the front seat.