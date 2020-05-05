Uber extends its UberMedic service to more public hospitals in Delhi

The service provides transport to healthcare workers who are helping to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Advertisement

Uber has today announced that it is extending its UberMedic service to more public hospitals in New Delhi. The service provides transport to healthcare workers who are helping to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.

The brand has revealed that its UberMedic service is now two more leading public hospitals in New Delhi, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital for transporting frontline healthcare workers. The service offers free of charge transport to frontline healthcare workers.

The offer comes shortly after a government order further restricted movement across the capital, which is listed as a Red Zone. Other leading public hospitals in New Delhi such as Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital are already using UberMedic. The UberMedic service is already live in New Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Lucknow and Patna.

Advertisement

Sharing details about the service, Prabhjeet Singh, Director, Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia, said, “The Government has been working tirelessly to contain the spread of COVID-19 and this partnership is our contribution to help India win its battle against the pandemic. We, at Uber, salute our healthcare workers who continue putting themselves at risk for the sake of others. We are also grateful to UbeMedic drivers who help transport these heroes to and from their homes to healthcare facilities. We will continue to support the Indian government in these challenging times.”

All the UberMedic cars being provided to New Delhi hospitals are fitted with a roof-to-floor plastic sheeting enclosing the driver, thereby limiting contact with the rider. Furthermore, all drivers are being trained in safety procedures and are being provided with personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, sanitizers and disinfectants to sanitize the cars between rides.