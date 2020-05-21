Uber expands package delivery service to five more cities in India

The service was piloted last week in Kolkata, Jaipur, Guwahati and Gurgaon.

Advertisement

Uber today announced the availability of its recently launched package delivery service - Uber Connect, in more cities, New Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Chandigarh. With this expansion, Uber Connect will now be available across nine key Indian cities.



The service was piloted last week in Kolkata, Jaipur, Guwahati and Gurgaon, Uber’s latest service enables residents to send and receive items from each other within city limits, while maintaining social distancing.



All packages sent via Uber Connect need to be transportable on a two-wheeler vehicle, be under 5 kilograms in weight, securely sealed and items such as alcohol, recreational drugs, or dangerous and illegal items are not allowed to be sent.



Uber said its new package delivery service will adhere to all guidelines laid down by authorities. All driver partners associated with Uber Connect have undergone virtual training exercises for this service.



Like on-demand trips, customers will be able to continue monitoring the trip’s progress prior to pickup, en route, and at the dropoff. Customers can also share the delivery status with the recipient of the package.



How to Use Uber Connect:



1. Download the app - Get the free Uber app from the App Store or Google Play on your smartphone and open the app to create your account



2. After adding your pickup and delivery address, Uber Connect will appear in the Uber app as a new option in the vehicle selection scroller.



3. You’ll be prompted to agree to package delivery T&Cs, and confirm that your item complies with those terms and request delivery.



4. You’ll receive a notification once the driver is on their way to pick up your package. You can contact the driver directly for any special pickup or drop-off instructions.



5. You can use the “Share My Trip” feature with your recipient so they can track the delivery and meet the driver to collect the package.



Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia, said, “We are delighted to extend Uber Connect to five more cities so residents can stay connected by sending items to their friends and family, while practicing social distancing. The positive response to our pilot program last week has encouraged us to expand the availability of Uber Connect. It helps support cities and communities through our technology and network by moving what matters. Additionally, we create earning opportunities for driver partners.”