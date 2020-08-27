Advertisement

Uber auto rentals service launched in 6 cities in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 27, 2020 4:22 pm

Latest News

The Uber auto rental package starts at Rs 149 for a one-hour trip or a trip covering 10km

Uber has launched a 24x7 Auto Rentals service in six cities in India. The service allows riders to book an auto and its driver for up to 8 hours with the liberty to make multiple stops along a journey.

The service has been made available in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

The Uber auto rental package starts at Rs 149 for a one-hour trip or a trip covering 10km, with the option of selecting from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of 8 hours. In cases of extra time and distance, you will be charged at Rs 9.5 per km and Rs 1 per minute.

However, the auto rental bookings cannot be changed or destinations cannot be altered once the trip is started.  

For Uber Auto Rentals, first, you have to download the Uber app from the App Store or Google Play and create your account. You have to request a ride by tapping ‘Auto Rentals’ for your trip. You can choose packages from 1 Hour to 8 Hours. You have to click on  ‘Confirm Auto Rentals’ to request your ride.
 
"This is an India-first innovation and a prime example of how we leverage technology to benefit both riders and drivers," Nitish Bhushan, Head of Marketplace & Categories, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.

In addition, Uber also launched a set of safety measures, such as the Go Online Checklist, a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, mandatory driver education and an updated cancellation policy allowing both riders and driver to cancel trips if they don't feel safe.

Uber extends its UberMedic service to more public hospitals in Delhi

Uber makes face masks compulsory of Driver and Rider from Today

Uber expands package delivery service to five more cities in India

Uber to disinfect cars before every single trip at the Delhi Airport

Latest News from Uber

Tags: Uber

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Detel launches Detel Easy two-wheeler electric vehicle at Rs 19,999

Indian Oil sets up battery swapping service for EVs

Okinawa sold most electric scooters in India this year

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut
Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Nokia 5.3 First Impression
Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51

Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51
We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash

We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash
Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9

Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9
Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies