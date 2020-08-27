Uber auto rentals service launched in 6 cities in India

The Uber auto rental package starts at Rs 149 for a one-hour trip or a trip covering 10km

Uber has launched a 24x7 Auto Rentals service in six cities in India. The service allows riders to book an auto and its driver for up to 8 hours with the liberty to make multiple stops along a journey.



The service has been made available in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.



The Uber auto rental package starts at Rs 149 for a one-hour trip or a trip covering 10km, with the option of selecting from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of 8 hours. In cases of extra time and distance, you will be charged at Rs 9.5 per km and Rs 1 per minute.



However, the auto rental bookings cannot be changed or destinations cannot be altered once the trip is started.



For Uber Auto Rentals, first, you have to download the Uber app from the App Store or Google Play and create your account. You have to request a ride by tapping ‘Auto Rentals’ for your trip. You can choose packages from 1 Hour to 8 Hours. You have to click on ‘Confirm Auto Rentals’ to request your ride.



"This is an India-first innovation and a prime example of how we leverage technology to benefit both riders and drivers," Nitish Bhushan, Head of Marketplace & Categories, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.



In addition, Uber also launched a set of safety measures, such as the Go Online Checklist, a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, mandatory driver education and an updated cancellation policy allowing both riders and driver to cancel trips if they don't feel safe.