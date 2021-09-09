Bose Smart Soundbar 900 launched with Dolby Atmos support

Bose has launched the Smart Soundbar 900 in the US that comes as the brand’s first soundbar to support Dolby Atmos. Further, the soundbar also features HDMI eARC along with multi-room Wi-Fi music streaming and AirPlay 2 support.

The Smart Soundbar 900 from Bose is priced at $899.95 (approx Rs 66,200) in the US. It will be made available for pre-orders via its official website on September 7, while the shipping will begin on September 23. However, there’s no confirmation regarding the Indian availability of the soundbar.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Specifications

The new soundbar from Bose is 2.3″ high, over 4″ deep, and 41″ long. It features an oval-shaped design, wraparound metal grille, tight seams, and a polished, impact-resistant tempered glass top.

Combining custom arrays, dipole transducers, and low-profile transducers with Bose spatial technologies produces a layer of realism, says the company. For programming or playlists, Bose QuietPort technology delivers bass performance with no distortion at any volume. In addition, if furnishings or system placement interferes with audio quality, proprietary ADAPTiQ technology automatically fixes it.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 features HDMI eARC. This means one cable that plugs into the TV can set up everything easily. In addition, as it has Wi-Fi built-in, accessing Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2 is easy. Further, pairing to a phone or tablet is also a quick process because of Bluetooth support.

Moreover, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are built-in for voice control. Alexa extends to taking and making calls and enables the exclusive Bose Voice4Video feature that turns a TV on to the channel or input asked for with just one command.

The 900 works seamlessly and wirelessly with Bose bass modules and rear speakers for a complete home theatre experience. Furthermore, it can also work seamlessly with the newly unveiled QuietComfort 45 headphones.