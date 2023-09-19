TWS Launched in September 2023

The market for TWS earbuds is constantly evolving with new products and features. To help you stay updated, we have compiled a list of the latest TWS launches in September 2023 that you might want to check out if you are looking for a new pair of TWS earbuds:

Jabra Elite 10

Priced at Rs 20,999 and available in Cream, Cocoa, Gloss Black and Matte Black, the Jabra Elite 10 will be available on Amazon, Croma, and Jabra authorized resellers.Its features include:

Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking

Jabra ComfortFit technology, semi-open design to relieve ear pressure

Jabra Advanced ANC

HearThrough technology with wind noise reduction

6-hour battery (27 hours with case) with ANC on

Wireless charging

IP57 rated

Bluetooth Multipoint connection

Hands-free Voice Assistant, Fast Pair, Swift Pair, Spotify Tap playback

Ready to support Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) & LC3, LC3plus codec with future firmware update

Jabra Elite 8 Active

Touted to be the world’s toughest earbuds, the Jabra Elite 8 Active is priced at Rs 17,999 and can be availed in caramel, navy, black and dark grey shades. It can be bought via Amazon, Croma, and Jabra authorized resellers with features like:

IP68-rated dustproof, watertight, sweatproof and 1m drop-resistant earbuds

IP54-rated dust and splashproof case

Dolby Audio

Jabra ShakeGrip technology for a secure fit

Adaptive Hybrid ANC

Wind Neutralizing Through Technology

6-mic call technology with wind noise-protecting mesh

6mm speakers

Up to 8 hours of battery life and up to 32 hours with case (ANC on)

Stable Smartwatch connectivity

Google Assistant, Fast Pair, Swift Pair & Spotify Tap playback

Bluetooth Multipoint connection

Ready to support Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) & LC3, LC3plus codec with future firmware update

Fire-boltt Fire Pods Aura

The Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Aura comes in Blue, Green, Black, Grey, Pink, White and Sky Blue and is priced at Rs 999. They are available for purchase on Fire-Boltt’s website and Flipkart. Their features include:

10mm Dynamic Drivers

Quad Mic AI-ENC Chip

AI Environmental Noise Cancellation

40ms low Latency game mode

Bluetooth v5.3

AI Voice Assistant support

Up to 40 hours of battery backup, Fast Charge support

IPX4 rated

Oraimo FreePods Lite

Priced at Rs 799, the FreePods will be available on Flipkart and the brand’s website for sale, backed with a 12-month warranty. It will be available in Icelake Blue, Nebula Blue and Phantom Black shades with features like:

Up to 40 hours of playtime

Fast charge support

Hearing profile adaptation feature

Dual colour tone design

oraimo Sound App support

BoAt Airdopes 161 ANC

The Airdopes 161 ANC comes in Black, White, and Green colours. It is available for purchase on Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 1,499. Its features include:

10mm drivers

Up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Touch controls

Quad mics

ENx Technology for Calls

One-touch Voice Assistant support

2 EQ Modes

Bluetooth v5.3

Up to 50 hours of battery backup, Fast charging support via USB-C

BEAST Mode with Low latency of 50ms

IPX5 rated

BoAt Airdopes Flex 454 ANC

These earbuds are priced at Rs 1,999 and come in Gunmetal Black and Zinc White colours. They are available for purchase via Amazon and Flipkart, with features like:

10mm drivers

Up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), transparency mode

Touch controls

Wear detection

Quad mic with ENx Technology for Calls

Adaptive EQ Modes

Up to 60 hours of playback time, Fast charging support via USB-C

BEAST Mode with Low latency of 60ms

BoAt Hearables App support

Boult W50

Priced at Rs 999, the Boult W50 comes in Blue Lustre, Ash Black, Ruby Bronze, and Silver Sand colours. It is already available for purchase on Amazon with features including:

13mm Bass Drivers

Quad Mics

Environmental Noise Cancellation support

45ms low latency game mode

Bluetooth v5.3

Blink and Pair Fast Pairing support

Touch Controls

Up to 50 hours of battery backup, fast charging support

IPX5 rated

Boult W20

The Boult W20 is priced at Rs 899 and is available for purchase on the Boult website and Flipkart. It comes in Glacier Blue, Space Black, and Pine Green colours. Its features are:

13mm Dynamic Drivers

Environmental Noise Cancellation support

45ms low latency game mode

Bluetooth v5.3

Blink and Pair Fast Pairing support

AI Voice Assistant control

Touch Controls

Up to 32 hours of playback, fast charge support

IPX5 rated

Boult Y1 Pro

Coming in at Rs 1,099 from Boult’s website, Amazon and Flipkart, the buds are available in black, red, and blue colours. They have:

