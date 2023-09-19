TWS Launched in September 2023

The market for TWS earbuds is constantly evolving with new products and features. To help you stay updated, we have compiled a list of the latest TWS launches in September 2023 that you might want to check out if you are looking for a new pair of TWS earbuds:
Jabra Elite 10
Priced at Rs 20,999 and available in Cream, Cocoa, Gloss Black and Matte Black, the Jabra Elite 10 will be available on Amazon, Croma, and Jabra authorized resellers.Its features include:
- Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking
- Jabra ComfortFit technology, semi-open design to relieve ear pressure
- 6-mic call technology
- Jabra Advanced ANC
- HearThrough technology with wind noise reduction
- 6-hour battery (27 hours with case) with ANC on
- Wireless charging
- IP57 rated
- Bluetooth Multipoint connection
- Hands-free Voice Assistant, Fast Pair, Swift Pair, Spotify Tap playback
- Ready to support Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) & LC3, LC3plus codec with future firmware update
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Touted to be the world’s toughest earbuds, the Jabra Elite 8 Active is priced at Rs 17,999 and can be availed in caramel, navy, black and dark grey shades. It can be bought via Amazon, Croma, and Jabra authorized resellers with features like:
- IP68-rated dustproof, watertight, sweatproof and 1m drop-resistant earbuds
- IP54-rated dust and splashproof case
- Dolby Audio
- Jabra ShakeGrip technology for a secure fit
- Adaptive Hybrid ANC
- Wind Neutralizing Through Technology
- 6-mic call technology with wind noise-protecting mesh
- 6mm speakers
- Up to 8 hours of battery life and up to 32 hours with case (ANC on)
- Stable Smartwatch connectivity
- Google Assistant, Fast Pair, Swift Pair & Spotify Tap playback
- Bluetooth Multipoint connection
- Ready to support Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) & LC3, LC3plus codec with future firmware update
Fire-boltt Fire Pods Aura
The Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Aura comes in Blue, Green, Black, Grey, Pink, White and Sky Blue and is priced at Rs 999. They are available for purchase on Fire-Boltt’s website and Flipkart. Their features include:
- 10mm Dynamic Drivers
- Quad Mic AI-ENC Chip
- AI Environmental Noise Cancellation
- 40ms low Latency game mode
- Bluetooth v5.3
- AI Voice Assistant support
- Up to 40 hours of battery backup, Fast Charge support
- IPX4 rated
Oraimo FreePods Lite
Priced at Rs 799, the FreePods will be available on Flipkart and the brand’s website for sale, backed with a 12-month warranty. It will be available in Icelake Blue, Nebula Blue and Phantom Black shades with features like:
- Up to 40 hours of playtime
- Fast charge support
- Hearing profile adaptation feature
- Dual colour tone design
- oraimo Sound App support
BoAt Airdopes 161 ANC
The Airdopes 161 ANC comes in Black, White, and Green colours. It is available for purchase on Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 1,499. Its features include:
- 10mm drivers
- Up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
- Touch controls
- Quad mics
- ENx Technology for Calls
- One-touch Voice Assistant support
- 2 EQ Modes
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Up to 50 hours of battery backup, Fast charging support via USB-C
- BEAST Mode with Low latency of 50ms
- IPX5 rated
BoAt Airdopes Flex 454 ANC
These earbuds are priced at Rs 1,999 and come in Gunmetal Black and Zinc White colours. They are available for purchase via Amazon and Flipkart, with features like:
- 10mm drivers
- Up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), transparency mode
- Touch controls
- Wear detection
- Quad mic with ENx Technology for Calls
- Adaptive EQ Modes
- Up to 60 hours of playback time, Fast charging support via USB-C
- BEAST Mode with Low latency of 60ms
- BoAt Hearables App support
Boult W50
Priced at Rs 999, the Boult W50 comes in Blue Lustre, Ash Black, Ruby Bronze, and Silver Sand colours. It is already available for purchase on Amazon with features including:
- 13mm Bass Drivers
- Quad Mics
- Environmental Noise Cancellation support
- 45ms low latency game mode
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Blink and Pair Fast Pairing support
- Touch Controls
- Up to 50 hours of battery backup, fast charging support
- IPX5 rated
Boult W20
The Boult W20 is priced at Rs 899 and is available for purchase on the Boult website and Flipkart. It comes in Glacier Blue, Space Black, and Pine Green colours. Its features are:
- 13mm Dynamic Drivers
- Environmental Noise Cancellation support
- 45ms low latency game mode
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Blink and Pair Fast Pairing support
- AI Voice Assistant control
- Touch Controls
- Up to 32 hours of playback, fast charge support
- IPX5 rated
Boult Y1 Pro
Coming in at Rs 1,099 from Boult’s website, Amazon and Flipkart, the buds are available in black, red, and blue colours. They have:
- 13mm Bass Drivers
- AI Environmental Noise Cancellation
- Quad Mics
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Blink and Pair Fast Pairing support
- Touch Controls
- 45ms low latency game mode
- Up to 60 hours of playtime, Fast charge support
- IPX5 rated