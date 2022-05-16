Two new changes coming to Netflix

Seems like Netflix may soon be expanding its foray into livestreaming services. A new report has surfaced online which says that Netflix is looking into livestreaming service to its platform.

As per a Deadline report, Netflix is developing ways to livestream upcoming reality shows and stand-up specials. Netflix could livestream events like Selling Sunset’s and allow live voting for competitive shows if it supported livestreams. Netflix might potentially stream live comedy specials.

The report said that Netflix’s upcoming live-streaming feature is in the early stages of development at the moment. Once implemented, the feature will allow Netflix to ask its viewers for live voting for competition series and talent hunt shows.

In addition, the report also tells us that Netflix could use it to conduct live voting for competition series and talent contests, including Dance 100 from The Circle producer Studio Lambert.

To recall, Netflix held Netflix Is a Joke Fest, company’s first live comedy festival in Los Angeles earlier this year. The festival featured around 300 stand-up performances from Dave Chappelle, Larry David and Pete Davidson. Netflix plans to air some of the shows from the event later this month and June. With the livestreaming feature, users will get the option to watch the event from their homes if Netflix brings back Netflix Is a Joke Fest next year.

There’s no timeline and insiders advise that it is still early days for the live roll-out. The reprt says that a small group within Netflix is in the preliminary stages of developing the product.

The live-streaming option is also important for Netflix now. Netflix’s biggest competitors which is Disney+ Hotstar already offers live-streaming of sports. But its is still not known if the live-streaming will add sports streaming on the platform or not. Also Disney+ Hotstar is the new home of the celebrity dance competition Dancing with the Stars, which will debut as a live series later this year.