Advertisement

Twitter will ban those accounts who repeatedly spread misinformation regarding COVID-19

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 04, 2021 10:07 am

Latest News

Twitter is introducing a new Strike System through which it will ban those accounts that spread misinformation regarding COVID-19, repeatedly
Advertisement

Twitter is the microblogging website where a lot of information and updates are shared on a daily basis out of which some information is legit while others tend to be rumours that spread quickly. Keeping in mind about the hot topic, COVID-19, Twitter has introduced a new system that will ban the user who repeatedly spreads misinformation regarding the vaccine of the disease. 

 

Twitter will now begin applying labels to Tweets that may contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to its continued efforts to remove the most harmful COVID-19 misleading information from the service. 

 

Since introducing its COVID-19 guidance, Twitter says it has removed more than 8,400 Tweets and challenged 11.5 million accounts worldwide. Along with the labels, Twitter introduced a strike system that determines when further enforcement action is necessary. 

 

Advertisement

Twitter believes its services should not be used to share false or misleading information about COVID-19 which may lead to harm. The actions which the service can take includes the following:

 

Tweet deletion

 

Where the service will remove the tweet that violates its policy. The topics covered under this include sharing misleading information related to the nature or treatment of the COVID-19 virus and second, pandemic or COVID-19 vaccines that invoke a deliberate conspiracy by malicious and/or powerful forces.

 

Twitter says it will also temporarily lock you out of your account before you can Tweet again. Tweet deletions accrue 2 strikes.

 

Read More: Twitter 'Audio Spaces' beta expands to Android 

 

Labeling

 

In circumstances where Twitter does not remove content which violates this policy, it may provide additional context on Tweets sharing the content where they appear on Twitter. It will show a warning label on the tweet and it may even turn off likes, replies, and Retweets for that particular tweet. 

 

Account Locks or Permanent Suspension 

 

If Twitter determines that an account is dedicated to Tweeting or promoting a particular misleading narrative (or set of narratives) about COVID-19, this would also be grounds for suspension. For severe or repeated violations of this policy, accounts will be permanently suspended. 

 

Repeated violations of this policy are enforced against on the basis of the number of strikes an account has accrued for violations of this policy:

 

1 strike: No account-level action

2 strikes: 12-hour account lock

3 strikes: 12-hour account lock

4 strikes: 7-day account lock

5 or more strikes: Permanent suspension

Clubhouse admits it 'temporarily' keeps recordings of conversations happening in-app

Redmi Note 10 series confirmed to feature Super AMOLED display, pricing leaked

Twitter 'Audio Spaces' beta expands to Android

Latest News from Twitter

You might like this

Tags: Twitter

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Microsoft announces new features for 'Microsoft Teams' including end-to-end encryption and more

Truecaller launches 'Guardian', a new personal safety app

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies