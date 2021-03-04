Twitter will ban those accounts who repeatedly spread misinformation regarding COVID-19

Twitter is introducing a new Strike System through which it will ban those accounts that spread misinformation regarding COVID-19, repeatedly

Twitter is the microblogging website where a lot of information and updates are shared on a daily basis out of which some information is legit while others tend to be rumours that spread quickly. Keeping in mind about the hot topic, COVID-19, Twitter has introduced a new system that will ban the user who repeatedly spreads misinformation regarding the vaccine of the disease.

Twitter will now begin applying labels to Tweets that may contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to its continued efforts to remove the most harmful COVID-19 misleading information from the service.

Since introducing its COVID-19 guidance, Twitter says it has removed more than 8,400 Tweets and challenged 11.5 million accounts worldwide. Along with the labels, Twitter introduced a strike system that determines when further enforcement action is necessary.

Twitter believes its services should not be used to share false or misleading information about COVID-19 which may lead to harm. The actions which the service can take includes the following:

Tweet deletion

Where the service will remove the tweet that violates its policy. The topics covered under this include sharing misleading information related to the nature or treatment of the COVID-19 virus and second, pandemic or COVID-19 vaccines that invoke a deliberate conspiracy by malicious and/or powerful forces.

Twitter says it will also temporarily lock you out of your account before you can Tweet again. Tweet deletions accrue 2 strikes.

Labeling

In circumstances where Twitter does not remove content which violates this policy, it may provide additional context on Tweets sharing the content where they appear on Twitter. It will show a warning label on the tweet and it may even turn off likes, replies, and Retweets for that particular tweet.

Account Locks or Permanent Suspension

If Twitter determines that an account is dedicated to Tweeting or promoting a particular misleading narrative (or set of narratives) about COVID-19, this would also be grounds for suspension. For severe or repeated violations of this policy, accounts will be permanently suspended.

Repeated violations of this policy are enforced against on the basis of the number of strikes an account has accrued for violations of this policy:

1 strike: No account-level action

2 strikes: 12-hour account lock

3 strikes: 12-hour account lock

4 strikes: 7-day account lock

5 or more strikes: Permanent suspension