Twitter to embrace edit button

Following Elon Musk’s entrance into the board of Twitter, the microblogging social platform has announced that it is working on the ’Edit’ button users have been begging for since years. However, at the time of launch, the Edit button won’t be widely available for users and only for those in Twitter Blue Labs program.

Edit button is coming soon

For those unaware, Twitter tried to monetise its platform with the introduction of Twitter Blue subscription and later on introduced the ‘Labs’ feature so users who are a part of the subscription can try out new features before anyone else. Now, Twitter conveyed the announcement via the Twitter Comms official handle on the platform.

now that everyone is asking…



yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!



no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉



we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

It also posted a video showcasing the edit button on iOS where it is accessible via the three dots menu. However, the detailed working of Edit button feature is yet to be disclosed by Twitter. The feature is said to arrive in the coming months via Twitter Blue Labs so that Twitter can ”learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible”. However, this is confirmed that you will now be able to edit tweets that you have already made live via your account.

Read More: How to change your Twitter username?

The next best thing to the Edit button we have as of now is the Undo Tweet button. This feature is currently only available to Twitter Blue users which can basically undo the Tweets quickly after you posted them – a delete button, but faster.

In related news to Twitter, it has started testing a dedicated cricket tab in India that will act as a one stop for the fans where they will be able to catch all the latest updates about their favourite matches, teams, and players. Moreover, it recently also introduced custom IPL team emojis in English and seven Indic languages. The Cricket tab is rolling out under the Explore section.