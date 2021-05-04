Advertisement

Twitter Spaces announces what it's working on, anyone with 600 or more followers getting the ability to host Spaces

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 04, 2021 11:50 am

Latest News

Twitter Spaces, the strongest competition to Clubhouse, has now announced what it has been working on for the future updates along with providing the ability to anyone with 600 or more followers to host a Space
Advertisement

Twitter has been consistently pushing updates to its Twitter Audio Spaces service to compete with Clubhouse and other similar apps.  And now, the company has announced a wider rollout of the feature and says that anyone on Twitter with 600 or more followers can now host their own Spaces.

 

Twitter says it settled on the number 600 based on the feedback from the people and as per which these accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting because of their existing audience. Twitter Spaces has been a place where you can sit and have a chat with the people that are interested in the same topic in which you are. The functionality is more or less similar to what Clubhouse has since the beginning. 

 

Ticketed Spaces

Advertisement

 

Twitter also unveiled a few features its been working on for Spaces for an even smoother experience. It says it will soon bring Ticketed Spaces where the hosts of the spaces will be rewarded for the experiences they create and for listeners to have exclusive access to the convos they care about most. It will soon begin a small test of ticketed Spaces with a small group where hosts can set ticket prices and quantity. 

 

Spaces Scheduling

 

The next feature arriving is co-hosting where you’ll have the ability to choose up to two other people to manage participants and info about the Space, such as the title and description. The next one is called Scheduling with the help of which you will be able to schedule a Space and the audience can sign up to get notified when it begins.

 

Things don't end here as Twitter is also working on more block labels and warnings, along with improved captions. Twitter is determined towards making Spaces the only platform you look for, for a group audio chat with random people. Even Clubhouse has now started a 'rough' android beta with a small number of users so it can capture the audience not only on iOS, but on Android as well. 

Twitter is testing 'Spaces', an audio chat room for users

Twitter ramps up beta rollout of Spaces to compete with Clubhouse

Twitter 'Audio Spaces' beta expands to Android

Clubhouse Android app beta testing begins

Latest News from Twitter

You might like this

Tags: Twitter

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

WhatsApp Voice Messages Review tool under development: Report

Clubhouse Android app beta testing begins

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies