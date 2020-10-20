Twitter resolves the geotagging issue, J&K not a part of China anymore

Twitter has resolved the issue where J&K was shown as a part of China when someone geo-tagged their location.

Twitter has now resolved the issue which showed Jammu and Kashmir as a part of China. A twitter spokesperson responded to the controversy on Monday, blaming it all on a technical glitch which has now been resolved.

Twitter became a part of a major controversy in India as it shows Jammu and Kashmir as a part of People's Republic Of China. The mistake was brought to light by National Security Analyst, Nitin Gokhale who went live on Twitter from Leh's War Memorial.

When he tagged his location as Hall Of Fame, Twitter showed Jammu and Kashmir as a part of China.

“Twitter folks, I just did a live from Hall of Fame. Giving Hall of Fame as the location and guess what it is saying Jammu & Kashmir, People’s Republic of China! Are you guys nuts?” Gokhale wrote on his verified handle on Twitter.

After the controversy erupted, many people tried to go live by tagging in the same location as Leh's War Memorial and every person got the identical result where J&K was showed as a part of China.

A number of tweets were tweeted tagging Twitter and Twitter India official accounts for this erroneous mistake.

As per lehladakhindia.com, the official tourism website for the region,“Hall of Fame is a museum constructed by the Indian Army in memory of the brave Indian soldiers who laid down their lives defending the motherland in the Indo-Pak wars. The Hall of Fame museum is located on the Leh-Kargil Road, about 4km from the city of Leh".