Twitter removes two tweets by Kangana Ranaut for violating rules

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 05, 2021 4:33 pm

The 'Queen' actress in her tweet called Rihanna a 'fool' and protesting farmers as 'terrorists'.
Twitter has removed two tweets by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for violating its rules. Kangana Ranaut attacked international pop singer Rihanna over her recent post on the farmer protests.

"We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options," Twitter said in its statement.

Rihanna extended support to the ongoing farmers' agitation and tweeted: "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest ". The 'Queen' actress in her tweet called Rihanna a 'fool' and protesting farmers as 'terrorists'.

While responding to Rihanna’s tweet, Kangana tweeted: "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

In one of the tweets, the actress also talked about “eradication” of “cancer” from the “body of this nation”.

After this, former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjit Singh GK sent a legal notice to Twitter asking it to delete the account of Kangana Ranaut, according to a PTI report. While the account has not been deleted but th tweets are no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules."

This is not the first time that Twitter has taken action against Ranaut. Last month, the actress handle was suspended after she posted a tweet for the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Tandav’. In the tweet, the actor had used the phrase “time to take their heads off”, which was reported by many users as offensive.

Earlier this week, Twitter had temporarily deactivated 250 accounts for fanning fake news. The accounts were later restored. This was done on the request of Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order in view of the on-going farmer agitation and the farmer protest witnessed on Republic Day in the capital.

