Twitter releases 'COVID-19 SOS: Resources' page to help people in India for resources amid the pandemic

Twitter has released a COVID-19 SOS: Resources' page amongst other initiatives to help people in India and around the world for necessary resources, vaccine information and more

Twitter is willing to help those who are in need amid the coronavirus pandemic and as a result, the microblogging service has launched COVID-19 SOS: Resources page that will update in real time to inform people about the essentials they need. The development comes at a time when a large number of Twitter users in India are asking others for information on hospital beds, oxygen, medicine, and food.

If you need a list of SOS resources - access to hospital beds, oxygen, food - you can head over to the COVID-19 SOS: Resources page. This page will update in real-time as people put out their emergency tweets. The COVID-19 SOS Resources page is also visible in India through the Explore tab.

We know there’s a lot of information on Twitter right now, and not all of it is reliable. The COVID-19 page on the Explore tab (tap the magnifying glass icon) is here to help guide you to more timely and reliable information. Here’s how to use it #Covid19IndiaHelp — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) April 26, 2021

Apart from this, Twitter Support also announced that as COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely available, this week you’ll see a prompt in your timeline that links to sources about vaccine safety, efficacy, and news from public health experts. This change will be available worldwide to Twitter users during the course of coming days. A tab labelled 'COVID-19 Vaccines: Know the facts' is already being shown under the Covid-19 Tab in the Explore page.

Additionally, if you need to know everything that’s unfolding about COVID-19 in real-time and unfiltered, Twitter is also showing a COVID-19 India LIVE page that provides live streaming from official sources providing updates on the pandemic.

You can find details about a particular resource, such as a medicine or oxygen concentrator through the Advanced Search feature on Twitter. With Advanced Search, you can find a particular hashtag, phrase, or keyword. You can then switch to the Latest tab after using the advanced search to look for the newest tweets about the topic you searched for.