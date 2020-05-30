Twitter now allows to schdeule tweets, save as draft and more

The new feature is available for all the users across the globe.

Advertisement

Twitter has announced a new feature through which users can easily schedule tweets from their tweet composer for the web. The new feature is available for all the users across the globe.

With this, users can simply save drafts of tweets and complete them later on. Furthermore, users can also schedule tweets at a time of their choice. The feature can be accessed from the tweet composer for the desktop and mobile version.

In order to save a tweet to draft, users need to click on the close button. When you click on this, you will see a notification to delete or save the tweet. Users can click on save to save the tweet as a draft. Users will see unsent Tweets right in the Tweet composer. One can click on the tweet, it will also all the drafts and one can also see the scheduled tweets. In order to schedule a tweet, users need to click on the small calendar icon right next to the emoji button.

Advertisement

Once you click on it, it will open a new dialogue box where users can select the month, date and year for the scheduling the tweet. Users can also select the timing along with the time zone. However, there is no information when the feature will be available for Android and iOS application.

Previously, Twitter revealed that it is currently testing new settings that will allow users to choose who can reply to their tweet and join the conversation. The company has revealed that before the Tweet, users can choose who can reply with three different options including everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting), only people you follow, or only people you mention.

The brand says that tweets with the latter two settings will be labelled and the reply icon will be greyed out so that other people are aware that they cannot reply to the tweet. People who can’t reply will still be able to view, Retweet, Retweet with Comment, and like these Tweets.