Twitter is testing new conversation settings to limit replies on a tweet

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 21, 2020 4:26 pm

The company has revealed that before the Tweet, users can choose who can reply with three different options.
Twitter has revealed that it is currently testing new settings that will allow users to choose who can reply to their tweet and join the conversation. 

 

The company has revealed that before the Tweet, users can choose who can reply with three different options including everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting), only people you follow, or only people you mention. The brand says that tweets with the latter two settings will be labelled and the reply icon will be greyed out so that other people are aware that they cannot reply to the tweet. People who can’t reply will still be able to view, Retweet, Retweet with Comment, and like these Tweets.

 

The new feature is currently available only a limited group of people globally on Twitter for iOS and Android and Twitter,com. These people can tweet with the new settings and everyone can see these conversations as well. 

 

“Being able to participate and understand what's happening is key for useful public conversation. So, we're exploring how we can improve these settings to give people more opportunities to weigh in while still giving people control over the conversations they start. In addition to this, we’re making it easier to read all conversations around a Tweet with a new layout for replies and more accessible Retweets with comments,” the company said in a statement. 

 

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging platform wants to make sure that only a select set of people are able to reply to your tweets. For this, it is a testing option where the user highlights who can reply to their tweet. This can be divided based on the contacts who you follow. " A new way to have a convo with exactly who you want. We're starting with a small % globally so keep your eyes out to see it in action," the platform tweeted.

