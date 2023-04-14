Twitter launches subscriptions, ability to write tweets with up to 10,000 characters

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced subscriptions where users can make money by creating content specifically for the subscribers. It works basically the same as the ‘Super Follow’ feature but with a different name. Apart from that, you can now write tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, but there’s a catch.

Musk tweeted saying that users can now apply to offer their followers subscriptions of any material, from longform text to hours long video. It is essentially the same ‘Super Follow’ feature that has been rebranded to ‘Subscriptions’. However, to become a part of the Subscription program, you will have to first apply for it via the ‘Monetization’ option present in Settings.

Musk also says that for the next 12 months, Twitter will keep none of the money the creators make via the program. “You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70% for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30%) and ~92% on web (could be better, depending on payment processor)”, he added.

Apply to offer your followers subscriptions of any material, from longform text to hours long video!



Just tap on “Monetization” in settings. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2023

By this, Musk meant that 30% of the money would go to Google and Apple as the application is being installed via their app stores. However, Google rejected Musk’s claim in an email to Reuters and said it had lowered the service fee for all subscriptions on Google Play to 15 percent from 30 percent during last year.

After the first year, this fee would drop to 15% for Apple’s App store and Twitter will “add a small amount on top of that, depending on volume”. The CEO further noted that Twitter will also help creators in promoting their work.

Ability to write tweets that can be 10,000 characters long

Next, “Twitter write’, which is an affiliate account for Twitter, announced on the platform itself, that users can now write tweets up to 10,000 characters in length. “Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting”, read the tweet.

However, the feature is locked behind a paywall, which is Twitter’s Blue subscription. “Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features, and apply to enable Subscriptions on your account to earn income directly on Twitter”, the tweet read further. In other words, you will first have to sign up for Twitter Blue to write such long tweets.