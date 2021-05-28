Twitter Blue paid subscription confirmed by Twitter, brings Undo Tweet button, custom app icons and more

Twitter has confirmed the existence of Twitter Blue paid subscription on its app which brings the Undo Tweet button, app themes and more

Advertisement

Twitter has been rumored to launch a new paid subscription for its app for two weeks now and the microblogging website has finally confirmed the same. Twitter has confirmed the existence of Twitter Blue subscription on its app through its App Store listing on iOS, as well as in the app itself.

Twitter Blue has been listed as an in-app purchase within the Twitter app for iOS with a price tag of $2.99 (approx Rs 216) per month. This was first spotted by Jane Manchun Wong on Twitter who was also the first one to spot the existence of the service.

In India, the price for the service has been set at Rs 269 a month (via) per Twitter's iOS app listing page. The screenshots shared by Wong reveal what unique features the subscription has to offer including Colour themes that will supposedly give a fresh look to the app as per user's need.

Advertisement

The subscription also gives access to custom app icons of Twitter with options including Blue, Purple, Yellow, Black and more. Wong further says that the Reader Mode is still yet to arrive on the app. The description for the feature states that reader mode could make it easier for the user to read threads.

The 'Undo Tweet' button has also arrived with the subscription that works as an alternative to the much requested 'Edit' button for tweets. With this option, once you post the tweet, you will have an option to undo the post and Twitter will bring you back to the posting screen. The catch here is that you only get 5 seconds after posting to undo what you posted.