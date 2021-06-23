Twitter allows iOS users to share Tweets directly on Instagram stories

Twitter is now allowing iOS users to share tweets directly to Instagram stories, saving them from the hassle of capturing screenshots for every tweet

Advertisement

If a user had to share a tweet on their Instagram story, they had to take a screenshot and then share it to Insta stories, but Twitter is making it easier to share tweets on Instagram stories, but only for iOS users as of now.

Revealed by the official Twitter account on Twitter itself, the feature will now enable users to share a tweet directly from the 'Share' menu on Twitter to an Instagram story that will now show the Tweet you have shared as a separate form the element.

You can now place this tweet wherever you want to, on the screen and add more elements to the story draft created when you share the tweet to the Instagram story. These elements include custom messages, stickers, GIFs, etc., much like how you normally add elements to a story.

Advertisement

You can now also send this story to your contacts on Instagram or a group. One can't tap on the tweet in the Instagram story to go to that Tweet directly in the Twitter app. This means you may have to share a separate link with the contact for a tweet if they cannot understand its context.

Also, the feature is currently only rolling out for iOS users, while there's no sign regarding when it could arrive on Android. Currently, Android users can instead only share tweet links in Instagram DMs. However, the new feature is welcomed as it will now help users skip the whole process of capturing a screenshot and sharing it to Instagram.