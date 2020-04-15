Tunisia Government deploys robots to police the streets during lockdown

The police of Tunisia has deployed police robots in areas of the capital-Tunis, to ensure that people are following the lockdown.

Advertisement

The coronavirus global pandemic has led to utter chaos around the world. Proximity and physical contact is the main culprit behind the spread has forced governments of various countries to put their countries on lockdown and usher its citizens inside their homes.

Containing and limiting human contact and proximity is crucial but, the government faces an issue of people not adhering to the rules. To tackle this, the police of Tunisia has deployed police robots in areas of the capital-Tunis, to ensure that people are following the lockdown.

Advertisement

If the robot finds anyone wandering on the streets, it approaches them and asks why they are out. The robot then asks for the person's ID other papers that must be shown to the robot's camera, so officers controlling it can check them. Tunisia currently has 436 people being treated for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus with the virus killing 14 people.

The robots are called PGuards and have been deployed by the interior ministry. Its manufacturer, Enova Robotics hasn’t disclosed any details as it is confidential. A four-wheeled PGuard robot has a thermal imaging camera and Lidar (light detection and ranging) technology, which works like radar but uses light instead of radio waves. These help it to navigate its way through the roads.

Some citizens welcomed the moved while others criticized it saying that the robot is too slow to be effective. The usage of this robot not only puts technology at its forefront but also ensures the safety of the police personals by reducing their contact with others.