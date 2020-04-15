Advertisement

Tunisia Government deploys robots to police the streets during lockdown

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : April 15, 2020 12:17 pm

Latest News

The police of Tunisia has deployed police robots in areas of the capital-Tunis, to ensure that people are following the lockdown.
Advertisement

The coronavirus global pandemic has led to utter chaos around the world. Proximity and physical contact is the main culprit behind the spread has forced governments of various countries to put their countries on lockdown and usher its citizens inside their homes.

 

Containing and limiting human contact and proximity is crucial but, the government faces an issue of people not adhering to the rules. To tackle this, the police of Tunisia has deployed police robots in areas of the capital-Tunis, to ensure that people are following the lockdown. 

Advertisement

 

If the robot finds anyone wandering on the streets, it approaches them and asks why they are out. The robot then asks for the person's ID other papers that must be shown to the robot's camera, so officers controlling it can check them. Tunisia currently has 436 people being treated for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus with the virus killing 14 people.

 

The robots are called PGuards and have been deployed by the interior ministry. Its manufacturer, Enova Robotics hasn’t disclosed any details as it is confidential. A four-wheeled PGuard robot has a thermal imaging camera and Lidar (light detection and ranging) technology, which works like radar but uses light instead of radio waves. These help it to navigate its way through the roads.

 

Some citizens welcomed the moved while others criticized it saying that the robot is too slow to be effective. The usage of this robot not only puts technology at its forefront but also ensures the safety of the police personals by reducing their contact with others. 

 

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro listed on Amazon India, Notify Me option goes live

Apple and Google: Collaborations over the years

The Simpsons:Making its way to Hotstar Disney+ Today

Moto Razr first sale to be now held on May 6 in India

Motorola Edge surfaces with 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 765G SoC ahead of April 22 launch

iQOO Neo 3 teaser video shows punch-hole display

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: COVID-19 Tunisia Police Robots Lockdown

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

How to drag and drop files from Windows to Samsung smartphones?

Samsung to contribute 20 crores to the Union and state governments in India

Google Maps, Assistant and more to now show nearest food and night shelters during COVID-19 lockdown

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?
Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies