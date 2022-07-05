Tunez Swastha S30 Smart Fitness Band launched in India with 10-day battery life

Tunez has launched a new Swastha S30 smart fitness band in India which comes with a 1.1” IPS LED display. Apart from that, the sports fitness band also comes with a bunch of sports modes, heart rate monitor and even an SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring as well.

The S30 smart fitness band will be available across 200+ stores across 5 states in the southern part of the country. Soon Tunez will be making inroads into other parts of India. It will also be available for sale on www.amazon.in and www.flipkart.com. The smartwatch will be priced at Rs 799 and come with a single touch G sensor.

The display on the smart band has an 80 x 160 pixels resolution. Tunez Swastha S30 is loaded with a 48 Kb SRAM + 8 MB ROM memory to save everything. It has features like SpO2, heart rate monitoring, multiple Sports modes, activity tracking, reminders, and bluetooth music control. The watch has a battery capacity of 90mAh, giving a run time of 10 days at a single charge. It has an IP67 rated build. The band has a charging time of 1 – 2 hours.

As for other recent launches from Tunez, the brand recently launched three new TWS earbuds in India. The Tunez E10, E20, and E30 earbuds come with up to 200 hours of standby time. The E30 is loaded with a 380mAh polymer lithium battery with 200 hours of standby and up to 22 hours at 60% volume of music playtime.

The earbuds can work in between 10-15 meter and support HSP, HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP. The earbuds have a talktime of up to 24 hours with a charge time of 50 mins for earbuds and 1.5 hours for the case. These earbuds are CE & RoSh certified, IPX5 sweat & water resistant, 35gms lightweight, 10mm dynamic drive speaker.