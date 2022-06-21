Tunez E10, E20, E30 TWS earbuds launched in India

Tunez, a consumer electronics brand, has launched the E10, E20, and E30 truly wireless earbuds in India. The sweatproof earbuds come with Bluetooth V5.0+EDR, up to 22 hours of music playback time and more. All three TWS earbuds come in multiple colour options for users to choose from.

The Elements E10, E20, and E30 earbuds will be available across 200+ stores across 5 states in the southern part of the country. Soon Tunez will be making inroads into other parts of India as well. It will also be available for sale on Amazon & Flipkart. The earbuds are priced between Rs 1,399 to Rs 2,500.

Tunez E10

E10 is loaded with a 300mAh battery with 100 hours of standby and gives up to 5 hours of playtime. It has a talk time of up to 8 Hours with 1-2 Hours of charging time. It is compatible with both iOS & Android. The earbuds can work within 10-15 meter of range and support HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP. It is CE & RoSh certified and its USPs include smart touch controls, anti-scratch material, voice Assistance support, hand sweat prevention charging case.

Tunez E20

E20 is packed with a 320mAh polymer lithium battery with 200 hours of standby and Up to 10 hours at 60% volume of music playtime. The earbuds can work in between 10-15 meter and support HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP. It gives a talk time of up to 8 Hours with 50 minutes for earbuds and 1.5 hours for the case for charging. The earbuds compatible with both iOS & Android. It comes in Black & White colours. They is CE & RoSh certified and its USPs include Voice Assistance, IPX4 Water & sweatproof, smart touch controls, volume control with touch options on the earbuds, and a long-lasting battery.

Read More: Arrow launches new Rocker and Melody Series Neckbands in India

Tunez E30

E30 is loaded with a 380mAh polymer lithium battery with 200 hours of standby and up to 22 hours at 60% volume of music playtime. The earbuds can work in between 10-15 meter and support HSP, HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP. The earbuds have a talktime of up to 24 hours with a charge time of 50 mins for earbuds and 1.5 hours for the case. It is compatible with both iOS & Android. It comes in Black & White colour. These earbuds are CE & RoSh certified as well and its USPs include IPX5 sweat & water resistant, 35gms lightweight, 10mm dynamic drive speaker.