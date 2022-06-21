HomeNewsArrow launches new Rocker and Melody Series Neckbands in India

Arrow launches new Rocker and Melody Series Neckbands in India

Arrow has launched six new neckbands in India.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Arrow rocker series

Highlights

  • Arrow has launched new neckbands in India
  • Arrow‘s new neckbands have up to 16 hours battery life
  • Arrow neckbands have 10mm drivers

Gadgets and Accessories brand, Arrow has announced the launch of six new neckband earphones under the Rocker and Melody Series. The new neckbands tout a lightweight body with flexible cables for a comfortable experience to the user. The new set of neckbands include Rocker 04, Rocker 05, Rocker 06 and Rocker 07, and the Melody 01 and Melody 02.

The pricing and colour options of the neckbands are as follows:

ModelColoursPrice
Rocker 04Black, GoldRs 1,299
Rocker 05Black, GoldRs 1,299
Rocker 06Navy Blue, Gold, Teal GreenRs 1,299
Rocker 07BlackRs 1,299
Melody 01Black, Red, BlueRs 1,249
Melody 02Yellow, Red, BlueRs 1,249

Arrow Melody Series, Rocker Series Neckband Specifications

The new neckbands by Arrow are built using soft skin-friendly silicone while the ear tips help create a snug and comfortable grip inside the ear canal that also helps with noise isolation, according to the brand.

Using the latest Bluetooth V5.0 technology, both the Rocker and Melody Series offer dual pairing options, so you can simultaneously pair the neckbands with both your smartphones and your laptop or tablet and switch between the two whenever you need. The neckband offers connections up to range of 10 metres from the paired device without any disconnections in bluetooth signals.

The Rocker and Melody Series are backed by large 10mm drivers and an HD in-line microphone. Lastly, the neckband also features support for voice assistants where with the touch of a button, users can simply speak to Google Assistant or Siri. The neckbands can offer up to 16 hours of playback, up to 72 hours of standby, and can be charged to 100% within 1.5 hours.

