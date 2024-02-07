 OnePlus 12  Review

In-box contents ° OnePlus 12 ° 100W Charger ° USB-A to USB-C cable ° Manuals ° SIM Ejector tool ° Colour coded silicone case
Design & Build The OnePlus 12 is quite well built. The Flowy Emerald version is the better looking one with a unique design and premium in-hand feel.
Display The display of the OnePlus 12 is once again one of its stronger suits. It's bright, vivid and has great viewing angles.
Performance The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 does all the handling in terms of performance and there have been no slow-downs even during sustained workloads. Thermals are also under control.
Software The OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 is filled with features and is one of the smoothest Android skins we have used, without any major bugs as such.
Battery backup The OnePlus 12 can easily last more than a day with its 5500mAh battery with around 7 hours of screen-on time on average or even above at times.
Charging Time The device takes around 30 minutes to charge from empty to full with the included 100W charger
Cameras The triple rear cameras of the OnePlus 12 perform well in almost all lighting conditions. However, the overall tone can be on the warmer side at times which may look awkward. Selfies are also well handled.
Verdict The OnePlus 12 is a great smartphone that faces intensive competition from iQOO 12. While it may not be the best value-wise, it definitely won't disappoint you in terms of overall quality.