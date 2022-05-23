Truke F1 buds TWS launching on 25th May

India’s brand, Truke, has announced the launch date of its upcoming Truke buds F1. The brand will launch ite new TWS on 25th May in the Idian market.

The buds are priced at Rs 1299 however, customers can avail a special launch day offer and grab the buds at only Rs 899 on 25th May. They will be available in Blue and black colours.

For the features, F1 buds support Up to 55ms low latency with a dedicated gaming mode for professional gamers. Additionally, the buds support DUAL MIC Environmental noise cancellation for a crystal clear calling experience. Apart from this, the company has not any other featured of the Truke F1 buds.

Recently, Truke Buds S2 TWS were launched at Rs 1499. The TWS earbuds come in 3 colour variants – Black, Blue, and White. The earbuds comes with 20 Preset EQ Modes customizable via smart application alongside a Premium Sliding Case paired with Slide-N-Share Technology providing 1-Step Instant Paring. Further, they also offer total playtime of up to 48 hours with up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge.

In addition, the buds will also be powered with Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for a High-Quality Calling Experience. The earbuds will further ensure a perfect Gaming experience with Best-in-Class Ultra-Low Latency of up to 55ms.

For connectivity, the TWS come integrated with Bluetooth 5.1 for 2X Fast & Reliable Connection. Lastly, the earbuds provide Powerful Deep Bass powered by Tuned 10mm Dynamic Speakers.